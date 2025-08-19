11 Irish players who could be on the move ahead of the transfer deadline

1. Andrew Moran

Moran spent last season on loan at Stoke City and played for Blackburn the campaign before, meaning the 21-year-old has 70 Championship appearances under his belt in two years. However, it seems unlikely the ex-Bray Wanderers youngster will make the breakthrough at Brighton this season — he didn’t make the matchday squad in their Premier League opener. According to a report on Football Insider, Moran is of interest to several MLS and German clubs ahead of a possible loan or permanent deal.

2. Michael Obafemi

Obafemi looks surplus to requirements at Burnley — he hasn’t been given a squad number by the Premier League club and has not started a league game for the Clarets since signing in January 2023. He was on loan at Plymouth last season and Millwall the campaign before, with neither of these spells particularly fruitful, with just four goals registered from 43 Championship appearances in those two years. He was close to signing for Turkish side Kasimpasa in the summer, before the transfer fell through.

3. Alan Browne

Browne looked set to be a big player for Sunderland when they signed him following the end of his contract at Preston last season. However, an injury-interrupted campaign meant he only made 22 Championship appearances last season — nine of which were off the bench. Manager Régis Le Bris signed several midfielders over the summer, including Enzo Le Fée (€22 million), Habib Diarra (€35 million), Noah Sadiki (€20 million), and Granit Xhaka (€20 million), reducing the Irish international’s chances of figuring. The 30-year-old Cork native was, regardless, considered one of the Championship’s best midfielders for several seasons, while he can also play at wing-back and full-back, and a return to England’s second tier might be his most likely destination.

4. Nathan Fraser

Broke into the Wolves team amid much excitement in the 2023-24 campaign, making seven Premier League appearances. But the Molineux outfit were going through an injury crisis at the time, and the 20-year-old has not played for them since then. He had a disappointingly brief loan spell at Belgian side Zulte Waregem last season, and the club have been working hard behind the scenes trying to improve Fraser’s physicality. Despite being contracted with the Premier League side until 2028, he still appears far off the first team, with no sign of him in the matchday squad in their defeat to Man City at the weekend, and so another loan move surely beckons.

5. Alex Murphy

Murphy, who joined Newcastle from Galway United in 2022, did not feature in the Magpies’ matchday squad against Aston Villa at the weekend and is not expected to get significant game time for the club in this campaign. The Ireland U21 defender scored two goals in 13 appearances on loan at League One side Bolton in the second half of last season. Murphy did feature for Eddie Howe’s side in pre-season and previously played in the Premier League twice off the bench at left-back, but the 21-year-old will probably be expected to gain more first-team experience on loan at a lower level.

6. Finn Azaz

Reports over the summer suggested a couple of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, were monitoring Azaz following an impressive campaign last season in which he finished near the top of the Championship assist charts with 11. The attacking midfielder has said that he wants to play at the highest level possible at club level ahead of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, though he has been injured in pre-season, which is why the 24-year-old has only made one substitute appearance so far this season, while Middlesbrough won’t be keen on selling one of their prized assets barring a big-money offer.

7. Mikey Johnston

West Brom's Mikey Johnston (file pic). Alamy Alamy

Johnston made a big difference as a substitute at the weekend, creating two assists to inspire West Brom’s 3-2 win over Wrexham. Whether that impressive late cameo might change his situation with the Baggies remains to be seen. However, the 26-year-old almost made a left-field move to Brazil over the summer, with a proposed £5 million (€5.8 million) move to Flamengo collapsing after it was met with a fan backlash. The ex-Celtic player featured 40 times for West Brom last season and scored two goals. But a lack of game time so far this campaign — he was an unused sub in their opening win over Blackburn — suggests Ryan Mason’s side will not stand in his way if a decent offer comes in for him, although the manager praised the winger following the eye-catching display at the weekend, describing him as a player who has “got so much ability”.

8. Sam Curtis

Joined Sheffield United from St Patrick’s Athletic in January 2024, though he has been used sparingly by the Blades since then. The 19-year-old did make one Premier League appearance for the club but has yet to line out for them since their relegation to the Championship the season before last. He had a loan apiece in League One and the Scottish Premiership last season, making a combined 30 league appearances for Peterborough United and St Johnstone. But based on the fact that his only game this season has come in the League Cup, the Navan native still seems to be regarded as a player for the future by Rubén Sellés’ side and may go on loan again before the window closes.

9. Adam Murphy

Another St Patrick’s Athletic graduate, Murphy has had issues with injury both before and after moving to England. He signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with an additional 12-month option with Bristol City in January 2024, but has yet to make a first-team appearance. The 20-year-old did make the bench for their opener with Sheffield United earlier this month, but may benefit from a loan move, as it’s been almost two years since his last senior appearance at Pat’s.

10. Kevin Zefi

Zefi memorably became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history at 15 when he found the net in the First Division for Shamrock Rovers’ second team, but his career path since then has been less than straightforward. The 20-year-old Ireland underage international has spent time in Italy with both Inter Milan and Roma, but didn’t make the first-team breakthrough for either. The attacker appeared for Sligo Rovers in a friendly this summer and in a recent interview with The Irish Independent cited leagues in the Netherlands, Belgium and the Championship as possible destinations.

11. Franco Umeh

The 20-year-old Cork City graduate has impressed at underage level with Crystal Palace and made the bench for the Premier League club on a couple of occasions last season. He often plays a similar position to Eberechi Eze, so whether the Palace star moves to Tottenham could also impact Umeh’s future. That said, the youngster didn’t make the matchday squad against Chelsea on Sunday, so he does still seem to be well down the pecking order, although manager Oliver Glasner will need a bigger squad this year as they will be competing in the Uefa Conference League. But there is little doubt that going on loan will be the best route to regular first-team football for Umeh.