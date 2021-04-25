13th goal of the season for James Collins kickstarts remarkable Luton Town comeback

HALF-TIME SUBSTITUTES James Collins and Harry Cornick were on target as Luton town came from two goals down to inflict more Championship misery on Bristol City with a 3-2 win at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took a 31st-minute lead when Adam Nagy broke from midfield and fed Nahki Wells, who struck a low right-footed shot past Simon Sluga from inside the box.

Nagy made it 2-0 on 38 minutes, firing in from a narrow angle after Sluga had palmed aside a Wells header.

Luton hit back on 49 minutes, Collins netting with a near-post header from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner. It was a 10th Championship goal of the season for the Republic of Ireland striker, who has netted 13 times in all competitions.

Nine minutes later, Elijah Adebayo equalised with a clever first-time shot from 12 yards. On 74 minutes, Cornick completed a remarkable turnaround, firing home the winner with a left-footed finish from inside the box.

The result left City without a home win since January and a victory of any sort in eight games.