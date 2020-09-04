15-year-old on target in Shamrock Rovers II loss

15-YEAR-OLD attacker Kevin Zefi scored his first League of Ireland goal as his Shamrock Rovers II side were beaten 2-1 by Longford Town this evening.

The Ireland underage international is considered one of this country’s brightest prospects in his age group and was earlier this year linked with moves to both Inter and PSV.

The victory saw Longford go level on points with leaders Cabinteely at the top of the table.

A Rob Manley brace put them in command before Zefi’s late goal set up a tense finish.

Elsewhere, UCD continued their excellent recent form with a league-record 8-0 win over Wexford.

Yoyo Mahdy hit a hat-trick, while Liam Kerrigan (2), Colm Whelan (2) and Isaak Akinsete also scored amid a victory that saw the Students move to within two points of top spot.

Bray Wanderers join them on 17 points, as they secured an impressive 3-0 victory over table toppers Cabinteely.

Derek Daly opened the scoring after half an hour, before late goals from Gary Shaw and Darragh Lynch sealed the win at the Carlisle Grounds.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, John Caulfield’s reign as Galway manager got off to a positive start, as his side overcame Athlone 4-1.

Enda Curran opened the scoring, before Lee Duffy’s red card in the 35th minute meant the hosts would have to play the majority of the game with 10 men.

Two goals from Mikey Place and one from Vinny Faherty ensured a comfortable win for the visitors, with Taner Dogan grabbing a late consolation for the league’s bottom side.

The victory sees Galway leapfrog Wexford and move to eighth in the table.

Finally, Cobh Ramblers boosted their promotion hopes with a 1-0 win away to Drogheda.

Naythan Coleman got the only goal of the game on 66 minutes.

It added to the Drogs’ misery, after Sean Barron saved Chris Lyons’penalty early on.