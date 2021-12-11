Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 11 December 2021
Advertisement

18-year-old former Chelsea youngster scores in Bayern Munich win

Jamal Musiala helped his side beat Mainz and go six points clear at the top.

By AFP Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,956 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5627460
Jamal Musiala (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jamal Musiala (file pic).
Jamal Musiala (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BAYERN MUNICH extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Saturday after coming from behind to seal a 2-1 home win against Mainz.

Second-half goals by Kingsley Coman and 18-year-old Jamal Musiala sealed the victory behind closed doors at Munich’s Allianz Arena after Mainz took a shock early lead.

Bayern remain firmly on course to win the German league for the tenth straight season after stretching their lead at the top of the table as second-placed Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann enjoyed his 100th win in the Bundesliga as a coach, but the jaded hosts only took the lead 16 minutes from time.

“We made life hard for ourselves – you always have games like this, it’s only human,” admitted Thomas Mueller.

Bayern made a slow start, looking tired at the end of a busy week after last Saturday’s 3-2 win at Dortmund and Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Barcelona to secure a sixth win from six in the Champions League’s group stages.

Mainz earned a shock 2-1 win over Bayern last April and the visitors took a deserved lead when Karim Onisiwo headed past Manuel Neuer after 22 minutes.

Bayern levelled when a long pass by Corentin Tolisso found Coman, who sprinted clear past Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner.

Bayern sealed the win when Musiala took his marker out of the game with a superb first touch and slotted past Zentner.

- Brandt equaliser rescues Dortmund -

Dortmund suffered a Champions League hangover, four days after their 5-0 thumping of Besiktas, when they were held 1-1 at Bochum.

“It’s not just bad luck, you also have to want it,” said winger Julian Brandt who grabbed Dortmund’s equaliser with five minutes to go.

“We had enough chances to win and didn’t use them.”

Dortmund coach Marco Rose, suspended after a red card last Saturday against Bayern, had to watch from the stands as Jude Bellingham and star striker Erling Haaland squandered chances.

Bochum had won three of their four previous league games and deserved to take the lead.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel brought down Christopher Antwi-Adjei in the area and Bochum’s Sebastian Polster converted the resulting penalty to put the hosts 1-0 up at the break.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Dortmund had a Marius Wolf goal disallowed when the VAR spotted Bellingham offside, but the visitors breathed a sigh of relief when Brandt came off the bench to smash in the equaliser.

Domenico Tedesco got off to a winning start as new coach of RB Leipzig, who cruised to a 4-1 home romp against Moenchengladbach to stop the rot after three straight German league defeats.

Four days after a 2-1 home win against Manchester City in the Champions League, Leipzig took the lead when Josko Gvardiol headed in a free-kick, then striker Andre Silva scored from close range and hit the crossbar.

Gladbach pulled a late goal back through Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini, but Leipzig made sure of the win with two goals in stoppage time by Christopher Nkunku and Benjamin Henrichs.

Freiburg yielded fourth-spot in the table to visitors Hoffenheim, who poached a 2-1 away win in the Black Forest as US defender Chris Richards, on loan from Bayern, blasted in a stoppage-time header.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie