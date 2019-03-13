No fairytale final for Roscommon CBS as Garbally College clinch 47th title

Garbally College 31

Roscommon CBS 6

GARBALLY COLLEGE ARE the Connacht Schools Senior Cup champions for the 47th time after they crushed Roscommon CBS’ dreams of a fairytale ending in the Rossies’ first ever final this afternoon.

The fabled Ballinasloe school came into this contest as overwhelming favourites after winning the league and comfortably swatting aside all their rivals in their three cup contests.

However, they met with stern resistance from the debutant school from Roscommon Town, who were well-poised to cause a shock when they slotted two early second-half penalties to cut the gap to eight points, with a strong wind at their back for the remaining 25 minutes.

It wasn’t to be, however, as Garbally rolled their sleeves up, moved the ball through the hands and played some excellent running rugby, battering down the defence at close range and throwing it wide with equal levels of dexterity.

Roscommon CBS qualified for this final after beating Coláiste Iognáid in a contest where they put in a backs-to-the wall performance in the first half of that encounter against the wind, and they tried to follow the same template here with a resolute defensive showing.

Garbally, for their part, have shown a strong inclination to carry the ball throughout this competition and they too followed that template, even when the wind was at their backs.

Shane Jennings and Saul O’Carroll were able to create openings with their pace and footwork, but in the main Roscommon CBS were able to hold their much-vaunted opponents at bay thanks to some strong tackling and a significant penalty count in their favour in the first half (8-1).

Conor Lohan, Mark Purcell, Jack Keegan and Jack Tucker were immense in defence as Roscommon CBS held their lines well, while Purcell and Tim Lambe’s kicking into the wind was superb, finding touch unerringly and squeezing every last yard out of it in the process.

With 25 minutes gone, the game was still scoreless and it took a moment of individual brilliance to break it open as Sean Horkan exploded down the right touchline, beating two tacklers before gliding inside and touching down under the posts.

A second try from Shay Hennessy – also converted by Stephen Mannion – left Garbally 14-0 up at half time, but with a ferociously strong breeze set to favour the underdogs, all was not yet lost.

Kicker Mark Purcell slotted two magnificent penalties at the start of the second half to cut the gap, one from the halfway line, and with Matthew Devine in the sin bin for ten minutes as a result of the second infringement, the fairytale story looked as if it might become a reality. What followed was a masterclass in how to play in the usual inclement weather that one would expect in the Sportsground.

Garbally defended well, took the ball into possession, and then broke Roscommon CBS’ hearts with a turnover try, Stephen Mannion ripping the ball from the CBS runner on the touchline and then sprinting 40 metres to finish the score.

The CBS continued to battle but now Garbally had found their rhythm. Shane Jennings counter- attacked brilliantly, their backs started to get their offloads going, and two late scores from Irish-capped flaker Oisín McCormack wrapped up a record 47th win, completing a double on the day following Garbally’s 22-15 win over Coláiste Iognáid in the junior decider.

Scorers for Garbally College:

Tries: Horkan, Hennessy, Mannion, McCormack (2)

Conversions: Mannion (3)

Scores for Roscommon CBS:

Penalties: Purcell (2)

Garbally College: Shane Jennings; Shay Hennessy (Conor Goode 69), Saul O’Carroll, James Carry, Sean Horkan; Stephen Mannion, Matthew Devine (Cormac Finn 60); Seamus Egan (Jack Ryan 70), Francis Dolan (Odhran Dooley 56), Jamie Curley (Jack Dempsey 39); Fergus Finneran, Padraig Galvin (John Claffey 39); Mark Mitchell (Jack Noone 64), Oisín McCormack, Patrick Grehan (Kyle Blackweir

70).

Roscommon CBS: Michael Dunne; Ryan O’Keeffe (Aaron Lyons 52), Cian Glennon, Mark Purcell, Colin Walsh; Tim Lambe, Aodha Hession; Tom Farrell, Roddie McGuinness, Jack Tucker; Conor Rohan, Lorcan Maher; John McDonnell, John Martin, Jack Keegan (Ronan Lambe (64).

Referee: Jason Cairns

