The42's Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh and Aaron Gallagher pick up FAI Communications Awards

Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh and Aaron Gallagher pictured with their awards this evening. Source: Hu O'Reilly

TWO MEMBERS OF the team at The42 have been recognised for their work at tonight’s FAI Communications Awards event in Meath.

Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh took home the prize for the ‘Best Digital Initiative’, while Aaron Gallagher was successful in the ‘Best Feature’ category.

Eoin Lùc’s popular video series, ‘Humans of the LOI’, focuses on some of the less-heralded individuals behind the scenes at League of Ireland clubs.

Congrats to @EoinLuc from the @The42_ie who has won the Best Digital Initiative at the FAI Communications Awards for his "Humans of the LOI" series#FestivalOfFootball⚽️ https://t.co/zMjg9szNox — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 26, 2019

Aaron has been recognised for sharing the incredible story of former St Patrick’s Athletic player Christy McElligott, who’s now the manager of Ireland’s international amputee team.

Congrats to @AaronGallagher8 from the @The42_ie who has won the Best Feature in the FAI Communications Awards for an article on Ireland amputee international Chris McElligott



➡️ https://t.co/LEqljeKAim #FestivalOfFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/i3NUrMm6eM — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 26, 2019

Elsewhere at this evening’s ceremony, Steve Alfred took home the Best Photograph award, while Dundalk Sport and Kerry’s Eye shared the award for Best Publication.

