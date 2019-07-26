This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The42's Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh and Aaron Gallagher pick up FAI Communications Awards

The awards ceremony took place in Meath this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 9:28 PM
58 minutes ago 1,628 Views 6 Comments
HU1_1979 Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh and Aaron Gallagher pictured with their awards this evening. Source: Hu O'Reilly

TWO MEMBERS OF the team at The42 have been recognised for their work at tonight’s FAI Communications Awards event in Meath.

Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh took home the prize for the ‘Best Digital Initiative’, while Aaron Gallagher was successful in the ‘Best Feature’ category.

Eoin Lùc’s popular video series, ‘Humans of the LOI’, focuses on some of the less-heralded individuals behind the scenes at League of Ireland clubs.

Aaron has been recognised for sharing the incredible story of former St Patrick’s Athletic player Christy McElligott, who’s now the manager of Ireland’s international amputee team. 

Elsewhere at this evening’s ceremony, Steve Alfred took home the Best Photograph award, while Dundalk Sport and Kerry’s Eye shared the award for Best Publication.

COMMENTS (6)

