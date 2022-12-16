Niners clinch NFL playoff berth with victory at Seattle

ROOKIE BROCK PURDY threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns to spark San Francisco to a 21-13 victory at Seattle on Thursday, clinching an NFL playoff berth for the 49ers.

The Niners improved to 10-4 and clinched the NFC West division title while the Seahawks fell to 7-7, dropping them 1.5 games behind the New York Giants for the last NFC wildcard playoff berth.

San Francisco became only the second team to secure a playoff berth after the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles (12-1).

“We have so many players playing at a high level that have come together,” 49ers receiver George Kittle. “Our team has just meshed and we’re vibing right now.”

Purdy, a 22-year-old newcomer who replaced injured Jimmy Garoppolo 11 days ago, tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kittle in the first quarter.

“I’ve just tried to come in and make plays,” Purdy said.

Jason Myers answered with a 38-yard field goal for Seattle but Christian McCaffrey’s 1-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the second quarter gave the 49ers a 14-3 half-time advantage.

McCaffrey carried 26 times for 108 yards.

Purdy combined with Kittle on a 54-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to make it 21-3.

“Purdy looks confident, feels confident, plays confident and as long as he’s confident in that huddle, we’re all confident,” Kittle said.

Gavin Cooney

Kittle caught four passes for 93 yards and the two scores.

“That felt good,” Kittle said. “It really did.”

After Myers kicked a 51-yard field goal, the Seahawks pulled within the final margin on Geno Smith’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant but the 49ers got the ball back and ran out the clock.

