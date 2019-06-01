This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5 key battles to decide the Champions League final

Mo Salah versus Danny Rose and other big individuals contests.

By AFP Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,648 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4664765
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose battle for the ball.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose battle for the ball.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose battle for the ball.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

TOTTENHAM AND LIVERPOOL play for the biggest prize in club football on Saturday as the two Premier League teams go head-to-head in the Champions League final.

Liverpool are aiming to win their sixth European Cup in Madrid while a surprise victory for Spurs would earn them their first.

Here, we look at five key battles that could decide the contest.

Pochettino v Klopp

Mauricio Pochettino has said he expects this match to be a battle of emotions, not tactics, but his duel with Jurgen Klopp could go a long way to settling the final.

For Pochettino, the big call will be around Harry Kane, who could be fit enough to start but will he be sharp enough to merit the risk?

Klopp’s biggest selection dilemma is in midfield, where he has to pick three from Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Fabinho.

His choice could offer a clue as to Liverpool’s approach, whether they want a fast, open game, the kind they usually favour. It is the kind Tottenham, with their speed in attack, might be happy with too. 

Salah v Rose 

Mohamed Salah played only 30 minutes of last year’s final, forced off after a collision with Sergio Ramos, and the Egyptian will surely be eager to make up for lost time. 

Even if his season has not had the explosiveness of last, Salah remains Liverpool’s deadliest threat and how Danny Rose handles him will be key to Tottenham’s hopes. 

Rose was outstanding during Tottenham’s quarter-final triumph over Ajax, showing the kind of form that once made him one of the finest full-backs in Europe. A repeat this weekend would give Spurs a good chance. 

Eriksen v Wijnaldum 

Georginio Wijnaldum was the star of Liverpool’s incredible comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals and Klopp is likely to rely on him again in Madrid. 

Wijnaldum’s versatility has been invaluable to Klopp, who will hope the Dutchman can use his athleticism and power to set the tempo in midfield. 

For Tottenham, Christian Eriksen will be looking to run the game too, but more quietly, the Dane’s craft and vision will be essential if Spurs want to break down Liverpool’s stubborn defence. 

If Eriksen is denied space to thread balls for the likes of Kane, Son and Dele Alli to find, Liverpool could be halfway there. 

Liverpool v Expectation 

It has been a long time since Liverpool last went into a European final as favourites and much could depend on how they handle the pressure. 

Liverpool finished 26 points above Tottenham in the Premier League this season, beat them home and away, and have lost to them only once in the last 13 matches. 

They also know what it feels like to play in a Champions League final, with most of this team there in Kiev last year, when they were beaten by Real Madrid. 

That experience should be an advantage but expectation can create tension too. Liverpool must not blink. 

Tottenham v Nerves 

Tottenham are the underdogs but there is never nothing to lose in a game of this magnitude. 

For some of their players, it is likely to be their only shot at winning club football’s biggest prize and for all of them except Toby Alderweireld, it will be their first Champions League final. 

Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last year, will be among those trying to keep their team-mates calm because against Liverpool, notorious for fast starts, there will be no time for adjustment. 

After three weeks to stew, Spurs have to ensure nerves do not strangle their performance.

© – AFP, 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie