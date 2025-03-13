5 new faces in Ireland U21 squad

SEVERAL NEW players have been included in the latest Ireland U21 squad

Jack Moorhouse (Man United) Joe Gardner (Lincoln City, on loan from Nottingham Forest) and Conor McManus (Brentford) have all been given the nod for their first international call-ups.

Ronan Maher (Tamworth, on loan from Walsall) and Connor Barratt (Barnsley) are also included in the U21 squad for the first time.

St. Patrick’s Athletic’s Mason Melia and Crystal Palace’s Franco Umeh return to the squad after missing November’s matches against Sweden due to injury.

Ireland face Scotland at the Pinatar Arena, Spain at 7pm Irish time on 21 March before playing Hungary at the same time and venue on 24 March.

Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Connor Barratt (Barnsley), Sean Grehan (Bohemians, on loan from Crystal Palace), Conor McManus (Brentford), Alex Murphy (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Newcastle United), Connor O’Brien (Accrington Stanley), David Okagbue (Walsall), Gabriel Otegbayo (Sheffield Wednesday), Jacob Slater (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Midfielders: Darius Lipsiuc (Walsall, on loan from Stoke City), Ronan Maher (Tamworth, on loan from Walsall), Jack Moorhouse (Manchester United), Jamie Mullins (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam Murphy (Bristol City), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Accrington Stanley, on loan from Southampton).

Forwards: Joe Gardner (Lincoln City, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Jad Hakiki (Sligo Rovers), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Mark O’Mahony (Portsmouth, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace), Harry Vaughan (Hull City).