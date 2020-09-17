BE PART OF THE TEAM

Debut delight for Irish defender Dunne despite McGoldrick's early opener

Burnley eliminated Sheffield United from the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout at Turf Moor.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,108 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5207698
Jimmy Dunne of Burnley wins an aerial battle with Sheffield United's Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick.
Image: Jon Super
Jimmy Dunne of Burnley wins an aerial battle with Sheffield United's Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick.
Jimmy Dunne of Burnley wins an aerial battle with Sheffield United's Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick.
Image: Jon Super

ROBBIE BRADY SENT Burnley through to a Carabao Cup third-round meeting with Millwall by scoring the decisive goal in their shootout against Sheffield United this evening.

The Republic of Ireland international beat Wes Foderingham from the spot to give the Clarets a 5-4 victory on penalties at Turf Moor.

A shootout was required to settle a tie which finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. Ireland striker David McGoldrick gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead but Burnley drew level on 67 minutes through Matej Vydra.

The game featured a long-awaited Burnley first-team debut for Irish defender Jimmy Dunne. The 22-year-old started at the back for Sean Dyche’s side alongside compatriot Kevin Long.

McGoldrick was the only member of the Irish contingent at Sheffield United to play.

