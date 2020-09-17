Debut delight for Irish defender Dunne despite McGoldrick's early opener

Jimmy Dunne of Burnley wins an aerial battle with Sheffield United's Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick.

ROBBIE BRADY SENT Burnley through to a Carabao Cup third-round meeting with Millwall by scoring the decisive goal in their shootout against Sheffield United this evening.

The Republic of Ireland international beat Wes Foderingham from the spot to give the Clarets a 5-4 victory on penalties at Turf Moor.

A shootout was required to settle a tie which finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. Ireland striker David McGoldrick gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead but Burnley drew level on 67 minutes through Matej Vydra.

The game featured a long-awaited Burnley first-team debut for Irish defender Jimmy Dunne. The 22-year-old started at the back for Sean Dyche’s side alongside compatriot Kevin Long.

McGoldrick was the only member of the Irish contingent at Sheffield United to play.

