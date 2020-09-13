This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Sue Barker leaving A Question of Sport after 23 years along with team leaders in major shake-up

Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will also depart the show after their final season together.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 2:43 PM
12 minutes ago 685 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5203703
Sue Barker (centre) with Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.
Image: Press Association
Sue Barker (centre) with Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.
Sue Barker (centre) with Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.
Image: Press Association

SUE BARKER IS leaving A Question of Sport after 23 years as part of a major shake-up at the programme.

Team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will also depart the long-running sports quiz show.

Former professional tennis player Barker, 64, took over as presenter from commentator David Coleman in 1997.

Former England rugby player Dawson, 47, and ex- international cricketer Tufnell, 54, have led their teams on the show for 16 and 12 years respectively.

Their final series together will be broadcast next year.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy over 16 and 12 years respectively.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.

Sue, Matt and Phil’s final series will be broadcast next year.”

The new presenter and team captains have not been announced.

Referred to by the BBC as “the world’s longest running TV sports quiz”, the first edition of A Question of Sport aired in January 1970.

The move comes weeks after the BBC’s director-general Lord Hall was succeeded in the role by Tim Davie, the former chief executive of commercial arm BBC Studios.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie