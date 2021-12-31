'Aaron is at the stage where he needs to play football': Graham Potter on Connolly loan talks

Connolly made his only Premier League start of the season in the 1-0 defeat against Wolves on 15 December.

BRIGHTON BOSS GRAHAM Potter expects out-of-favour Ireland forward Aaron Connolly to temporarily depart the Amex Stadium next month.

Connolly has made just one top-flight start all season and been heavily linked with a switch to Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old was left out of Albion’s squad for the 2-0 St Stephen’s Day win over Brentford and the subsequent 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Asked if a short-term move to the second tier would be beneficial for all parties, Potter replied: “I think it is.

“I’ve nothing to confirm yet but I think that’s the intention.

“Aaron is at the stage where he needs to play football and, if we can find the right fit, then that will work for him and for us.

“There comes a point when you need to play, you need to let football do the talking.”

Potter also insisted the Africa Cup of Nations is an “important tournament” and said that Yves Bissouma has the club’s blessing to play in it.

Mali midfielder Bissouma is among a host of Premier League stars set to be unavailable for domestic action early in the new year after being recalled by his country following a three-year absence.

Former England striker Ian Wright said on Thursday that the Afcon, which runs from 9 January to 6 February, is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage.

Despite being poised to lose the influential Bissouma following Sunday’s trip to Everton, Potter recognises the importance of players’ international careers.

“He’s due to go, so he goes with, of course, our blessing and I hope he does well and good luck to them (Mali),” said Potter, who worked in Africa earlier in his career during a spell as technical director for the Ghana women’s team.

“Playing for your country is a fantastic thing and we support our players in that. It is what it is and you just have to adapt, we know that.

“We wish him well because it’s an important tournament, it’s an important occasion for him and his family.”