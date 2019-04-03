This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aaron Connolly set for promotion push after completing delayed loan move

The Brighton & Hove Albion striker will spend the rest of the season with League One leaders Luton Town.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,249 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4574469
Luton Town have unveiled Aaron Connolly after the Irish striker returned from an injury absence.
Image: Luton Town FC
Image: Luton Town FC

TWO MONTHS SINCE his temporary switch from Brighton & Hove Albion was announced, Aaron Connolly is finally in line to play for Luton Town.

The 19-year-old striker linked up with the League One leaders yesterday, completing a loan transfer from his Premier League employers until the end of the season.

Brighton showed their faith in Connolly at the end of January by rewarding him with a new contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

In a bid to increase his first-team experience, a loan deal with Luton Town was also agreed. However, Connolly’s move to Kenilworth Road was held up due to a hamstring injury he sustained while on duty for Brighton’s U23s.

The Galway native returned to action for the Seagulls’ second-string side on Friday, scoring in a friendly win against Canadian outfit Vancouver Whitecaps. Having proven his fitness, he’s now keen to get started in Luton.

“It was good getting the deal done back in January but obviously I couldn’t join until I got back from injury, which was very frustrating,” he told the club’s official website. “But it’s good to be here and I’m ready to go.

“It’s been two or three months since I did my hamstring so I had to get that right down at Brighton and get some minutes under my belt. I managed to get a goal, which is always nice, but that game was just about getting fitness back to be ready to come up here.

“It’s a dream scenario to come into a promotion chasing squad, and hopefully play any part I can to keep that push going. Mick [Harford, caretaker manager] has said just to help as much as I can and see what happens in the next month or so.”

Connolly, who has made two first-team appearances for Brighton in the Carabao Cup, has scored 18 times at U23 level this season. He was also named Premier League 2 player of the month for November.

With just six games remaining in Luton Town’s campaign, his scope to make an impact will be limited. Thanks to a remarkable 27-game unbeaten run, the Hatters are seven points clear of Barnsley at the top of League One. Recent Ireland senior call-up James Collins has played a key role, scoring 21 times for the club this season.

Connolly joins an Irish contingent that also includes club captain Alan Sheehan, veteran midfielder Alan McCormack and former Ireland U21 international Glen Rea, who’s sidelined due to injury for the rest of the season. Young defender Jack James, who Connolly has played with at U19 level for Ireland, is on loan at Havant & Waterlooville.

Ahead of Saturday’s home game against Blackpool, Connolly said: “It’s all about getting back on track and hopefully scoring goals again, so hopefully I can do that here and keep that promotion push going.” 

