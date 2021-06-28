Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 June 2021
Fresh start for Drinan as ex-Ireland U21 striker leaves Ipswich Town

The 23-year-old Corkman has signed a two-year contract with League Two outfit Leyton Orient.

By Paul Dollery Monday 28 Jun 2021, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,442 Views 0 Comments
Aaron Drinan was unveiled today by Leyton Orient.
AARON DRINAN HAS parted company with Ipswich Town after a three-and-a-half-year spell on the books at Portman Road.

League Two side Leyton Orient have paid an undisclosed fee to Ipswich to sign the Irish striker on a two-year contract.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” he said. “I’ve been speaking to the club over the last week or so to try and get something sorted. Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started.

“The first meeting I had with the manager, he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.”

Having impressed for Waterford following a move from hometown club Cork City, Drinan was signed by Ipswich during Mick McCarthy’s reign as manager.

He later returned to Waterford on loan, as well as having temporary spells with Sutton United, Swedish club GAIS and Scottish outfit Ayr United.

The 23-year-old made his first-team breakthrough for Ipswich last season, playing 22 times in League One and scoring his first senior goal for the club in January to earn them a draw away to Crewe Alexandra.

“He strengthens our frontline and he has a little bit of everything,” Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett said of the former Republic of Ireland U21 international, who won six caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.

“He’s six-foot-one, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders. I have seen a lot of potential in him and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient. 

“He bolsters our attacking options and with his pace and strength I think he’ll cause trouble for defenders. He’s 23 and I think he’s coming into his strongest years. I’ve seen enough to know I want to work with him and I think he’ll be a real asset for us.”

