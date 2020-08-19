Ireland U21 striker 'buzzing' after netting pre-season double for Ipswich Town

Aaron Drinan in possession for the Ireland U21s against Brazil during last year's Toulon Tournament.

AARON DRINAN MADE a significant contribution as Ipswich Town played for the first time since the Covid-19 shutdown.

In one of two pre-season friendlies played between the Tractor Boys and Colchester United yesterday, Drinan scored twice in a 4-0 win.

The same game also featured a first Ipswich outing for ex-Ireland senior international Stephen Ward. Ireland midfielder Alan Judge scored the only goal of the second game.

Drinan gave his side an early lead before doubling their advantage from the penalty spot. In search of a hat-trick, the Republic of Ireland U21 international had the ball in the net again in the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” the 21-year-old said afterwards. “There’s no better way to start pre-season as a striker than by getting off the mark.”

Mick McCarthy backed Drinan to make an impact on the first-team at Ipswich when he signed the striker from Waterford in January 2018. However, the Corkman has yet to make his big breakthrough for the club, who finished 11th in League One last season.

Drinan has spent time on loan at non-league club Sutton United, Swedish side Gais and Scottish outfit Ayr United, as well as returning for another stint at Waterford.

As he prepares to enter the final year on his current contract at Portman Road, he’s determined to finally make his mark for Paul Lambert’s side.

He said: “I think it’s about time that I really try and break into the first-team. I’ve been here for two years and I’ve probably not pushed it as much as I’d have liked.

“Coming back now, I’m feeling good. Scoring the two goals, hopefully I can keep that going and be in the gaffer’s plans.”

Drinan won six Ireland U21 caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.

