Aaron Hill's second maximum break inside a month helps him to victory in China

AARON HILL AND Judd Trump both made maximum breaks en route to respective victories on the opening day of the Xi’an Grand Prix in China.

Hill made the break in the second frame, earning another century in the penultimate frame, as he defeated Huang Jiahao 5-2.

It was Hill’s second 147 in just over three weeks, having previously achieved the same feat at last month’s English Open in Brentwood.

The 23-year-old’s maximum break took the season total to 13, just two shy of the record set last season.

Earlier, Trump had taken the season’s tally to 12 with the ninth 147 of his glittering career, and his first since 2022.

The world number one and former world champion earned his maximum in the fifth frame against three-time women’s world champion Onyee Ng. Trump, 36, also went on to win his match 5-2.

Hill and Trump will split the £5,000 (€5,750) high-break prize if there are no more 147s at the event. There have now been 230 maximums in snooker history.

Meanwhile, Ronnie O’Sullivan made two centuries as he returned to action for the first time since mid-August, easing past Iulian Boiko 5-0.

The 49-year-old last played competitively at the Saudi Arabia Masters, where he was beaten in the final by Neil Robertson. Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan subsequently withdrew from the English Open and the British Open for medical reasons.

O’Sullivan was playing for the 1,000th time in a ranking event match during Tuesday’s evening session.