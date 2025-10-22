The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Aaron Hill produces best break to progress to last 16 of Northern Ireland Open
AARON HILL IS through to the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open after a break of 92 in the match-deciding frame against Barry Hawkins last night.
The Cork man prevailed 4-3 and now faces a possible match against local favourite Mark Allen, who plays Ben Woollaston this evening.
Hawkins took the first frame against Hill, with a break of 79. The 23-year-old recovered swiftly and breaks of 66, 77 and 58 left him just one frame short of victory.
Yet Hawkins responded well and edged the fifth frame and then hit a break of 90 to take it to a deciding frame, when Hill produced his highest break of the match.
Tuesday’s second round results:
