Aaron Hill produces best break to progress to last 16 of Northern Ireland Open

AARON HILL IS through to the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open after a break of 92 in the match-deciding frame against Barry Hawkins last night.

The Cork man prevailed 4-3 and now faces a possible match against local favourite Mark Allen, who plays Ben Woollaston this evening.

Advertisement

Just look at what it means to Aaron Hill! 😁



The Breeze showed nerves of steel down the stretch to secure a HUGE win 🙌#NIOpen pic.twitter.com/QOlFMNghBv — WST (@WeAreWST) October 21, 2025

Hawkins took the first frame against Hill, with a break of 79. The 23-year-old recovered swiftly and breaks of 66, 77 and 58 left him just one frame short of victory.

Yet Hawkins responded well and edged the fifth frame and then hit a break of 90 to take it to a deciding frame, when Hill produced his highest break of the match.

Tuesday’s second round results: