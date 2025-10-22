More Stories
Aaron Hill produces best break to progress to last 16 of Northern Ireland Open

A break of 92 in match-deciding frame saw the Cork man beat Barry Hawkins 4-3.
8.41am, 22 Oct 2025

AARON HILL IS through to the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open after a break of 92 in the match-deciding frame against Barry Hawkins last night.

The Cork man prevailed 4-3 and now faces a possible match against local favourite Mark Allen, who plays Ben Woollaston this evening.

Hawkins took the first frame against Hill, with a break of 79. The 23-year-old recovered swiftly and breaks of 66, 77 and 58 left him just one frame short of victory.

Yet Hawkins responded well and edged the fifth frame and then hit a break of 90 to take it to a deciding frame, when Hill produced his highest break of the match.

Tuesday’s second round results:

  • Chris Wakelin 1-4 Tom Ford
  • Judd Trump 4-2 Jackson Page
  • Long Zehuang 2-4 Yuan Sijun
  • Barry Hawkins 3-4 Aaron Hill
  • Pang Junxu 3-4 John Higgins
