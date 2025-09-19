Aaron Hill wins to set up English Open quarter-final tonight

AARON HILL REACHED the quarter-finals of the English Open last night after defeating Jack Lisowski 4-1.

Hill started impressively as he moved into a 3-0 lead, helped by a break of 59 in the second frame.

Lisowski hit back to take the fourth frame, but a 123 break in the fifth frame saw Hill take that to progress against the world number 28.

Next up for Hill is a meeting tonight against Jak Jones of Wales at 7pm, who defeated Ricky Walden 4-3 last night.

Advertisement

The quarter-final action begins today at 12pm with Zhou Yuelong facing Luca Brecel, while at 2pm it’s Jackson Page against Mark Selby, and this evening Elliot Slessor takes on Mark Allen.