Aaron Hill wins to set up English Open quarter-final tonight
AARON HILL REACHED the quarter-finals of the English Open last night after defeating Jack Lisowski 4-1.
Hill started impressively as he moved into a 3-0 lead, helped by a break of 59 in the second frame.
Lisowski hit back to take the fourth frame, but a 123 break in the fifth frame saw Hill take that to progress against the world number 28.
Next up for Hill is a meeting tonight against Jak Jones of Wales at 7pm, who defeated Ricky Walden 4-3 last night.
The quarter-final action begins today at 12pm with Zhou Yuelong facing Luca Brecel, while at 2pm it’s Jackson Page against Mark Selby, and this evening Elliot Slessor takes on Mark Allen.
