Cork's Aaron Hill bows out of English Open at quarter-final stage
CORK’S AARON HILL has bowed out of the English Open after a quarter-final defeat to Jak Jones of Wales.
Hill clinched the opening frame after a break of 73 but Jones soon took over to claim the next three frames, including a break of 79 in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
The 24-year-old Hill rallied in the fifth but Jones won the next frame as he progressed with a 5-2 victory.
Hill impressed at the tournament, enjoying a maximum 147 break in the qualifying rounds. He then survived a maximum 147 break from Ali Carter to reach the last-16 with a brilliant 4-3 comeback win.
He advanced to the quarter-final after defeating Jack Lisowski 4-1 before bowing out to Jones.
