Wales rugby chief to step down after cancer diagnosis

WELSH RUGBY UNION chief executive Abi Tierney will take an indefinite break from the role after being diagnosed with cancer.

Tierney will take time away from her duties from August 22 to undergo treatment.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is one I must make to focus fully on my health and recovery,” Tierney said in a statement on the WRU website.

“I am grateful for the support I have already received from my family, friends, and colleagues, and I am confident in the team’s ability to continue our work during my absence.

Advertisement

“I kindly ask for understanding and privacy during this time.”

Chair Richard Collier-Keywood will take temporary overall charge of the governing body.

Tierney took over the position in January 2024 and has overseen a turbulent time.

Wales were on a record 18-match losing run before finally ending that dismal streak on July 12 with a 31-22 victory over Japan in Kobe.

Tierney’s absence comes at a critical juncture with the WRU considering cutting the number of professional sides from four to two.

Collier-Keywood and director of rugby and elite performance Dave Reddin will now oversee that process.

The WRU is expected to deliver its preferred option imminently, to be followed by a six-week consultation before a final decision due in October.

– © AFP 2025