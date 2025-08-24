'Absolutely total garbage' - Pat Ryan on Cork's rumoured half-time bust-up in All-Ireland final

OUTGOING CORK GAA manager Pat Ryan has dismissed rumours of a half-time bust-up during the All-Ireland final.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner, the 49-year-old — whose departure from the role was confirmed on Saturday — rejected talk of a row between players and management.

“To be honest, sometimes fellas think when you’re the manager that you hear everything that’s going on,” he said. “I didn’t hear it until I went back into work on the Thursday or the Friday. And I was like, ‘What are you on about?’ And then fellas were showing me text messages.

“And my attitude was, maybe we should have a fight. And that was my take. Absolutely, totally false. Absolutely no truth in it. And, look, the disgusting point from my part is that they were totally made-up stories, and then individual names were attached to it.

“Absolutely, under no circumstances did anything like that ever happen in my time with three years involved with Cork. I’ve had absolutely no run-in or argument with any players. I’ve had plenty of good discussions with our leadership group. Plenty of honest chats. Same thing with our management group. You know what I mean?

“All those things were absolutely total garbage. And, to be honest, probably the most disappointing thing is that you had people that should know better who were actually thinking that it might be true. Not alone that, who goes in and has a big bust-up with a six-point lead?”

Meanwhile, Cork GAA have released a statement paying tribute to Ryan.

It read: “Cork GAA wishes to sincerely thank Pat Ryan for his outstanding contribution as Cork Senior Hurling manager over the past three years, following his decision not to accept an additional term, further to yesterday’s review meeting with Board officers.

“During his term as manager, Munster and National League titles were secured in 2025, as well as two consecutive All-Ireland Final appearances in 2024 and 2025. Of course, this followed a successful period as U20 manager when two Munster and All-Ireland doubles were won in 2020 and 2021 under Pat’s leadership. All of this was preceded by multiple successes as coach and player across club, school and county level.

“However, Pat’s tenure cannot be measured by trophies alone, as he brought a spirit and flair to the side’s play that captivated the masses across a rollercoaster three-year period. All of this was achieved while Pat faced significant personal challenges with his customary courage and dignity.

“The major contribution of his fellow management team members, backroom team members, and players, across this period, is also gratefully acknowledged, as no stone was left unturned in pursuit of success.

“Cork GAA expresses its sincere appreciation to Pat’s family, who supported him as he devoted so much time, energy and passion to the cause. Thank you to Tricia, Daniel, Aisling and Cian, and to his extended family, for sharing him with the wider Cork GAA family.”

Cork GAA Chairperson Pat Horgan added: “Pat’s legacy as a wonderful volunteer across his managing, coaching and playing career is an example to all members. We remain certain that he will continue to make a major contribution in this regard.”

Cork GAA Secretary / CEO, Kevin O’Donovan, said: “No one will forget the iconic moments which highlighted Pat’s period in charge, with all generations inspired to take to the fields of Munster and beyond. This legacy will, no doubt, endure long into the future.”