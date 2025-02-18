AC Milan dumped out of Champions League

FEYENOORD REACHED the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw at 10-man AC Milan which took them past the seven-time kings of Europe 2-1 on aggregate.

Julian Carranza thumped home the pivotal header in the 73rd minute at a frigid San Siro, cancelling out Santiago Gimenez’s first-minute opener for Milan and sending the Dutch through to meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal.

Argentine attacker Carranza struck for Feyenoord shortly after coming on as a substitute as the away side pushed to reach the next round, while Milan struggled following Theo Hernandez’s sending off early in the second half.

Already on a booking for a needless foul on Anis Hadj-Moussa just before half-time, Hernandez was ruled by referee Szymon Marciniak to have dived in the penalty box when under pressure from Givairo Read.

The France full-back was dismissed, leaving Milan on the back foot after having dominated up to that point.

Hernandez’s sending-off and Carranza’s tie-winning header ruined what looked to be Gimenez’s night when he nodded home the opener against his old team after just 36 seconds.

Mexico forward Gimenez has already scored three times for Milan since signing from Feyenoord during the winter transfer window but his sixth goal in the Champions League this season was also his last.

Sergio Conceicao’s Milan are by no means assured of a spot in next year’s tournament as they sit seventh in Serie A, five points off the top four with a game in hand.

