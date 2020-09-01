This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg nearing return despite fresh surgery on separate long-term injury

The Lyon forward has recovered from her knee-ligament injury but underwent surgery on Friday to correct a longstanding stress fracture in her tibia.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,152 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5192884
Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.
Image: Daniela Porcelli
Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.
Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.
Image: Daniela Porcelli

FORMER WOMEN’S BALLON d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg has undergone surgery on a stress fracture to her left tibia, the Norwegian’s club Lyon announced on Tuesday.

The European champions said Hegerberg had the operation last Friday, but has recovered from an unrelated knee ligament injury which required surgery in February.

“Hampered since April 2019 by persistent pain in the left tibia, the medical team diagnosed a stress fracture and first undertook a treatment to accelerate the recovery,” Lyon said in a statement.

The 25-year-old forward won her fifth Champions League title last weekend despite missing out on the ‘Final Eight’ tournament in Spain, where Lyon beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final.

“Every time I step on the pitch I’m giving 100%, and sometimes the body says stop,” Hegerberg, who joined Lyon in 2014, said in a Twitter post.

“While my knee has fully recovered and is ready to go, I took advantage of this particular period to take care of a year-old injury. This is just a slight delay. See you guys very soon.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hegerberg won the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or award in 2018. Prior to her original knee injury, she had scored nine goals in just four Champions League fixtures last season, as well as 14 in 13 Division 1 Féminine appearances.

In her six-year career with the five-in-a-row European champions, she has found the net 220 times in 182 outings in all competitions.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie