Mixed emotions for 'tough kid' Adam Idah after goal-scoring return

ADAM IDAH WAS pleased to make a goal-scoring return and end 2022 on a high last night after an injury-ridden spell, but it was a case of mixed emotions for the Republic of Ireland and Norwich City striker.

Idah was on target in Norwich’s 1-1 draw with Reading; his excellent 53rd-minute strike not enough to take all three points after Andy Carroll’s late penalty.

While it was a memorable night for the Cork youngster, who was making just his 12th appearance in ’22 and sixth in all competitions this season, his feelings were mixed afterwards.

“It’s amazing to try and help the team, but obviously I’m still a bit disappointed that we didn’t get the full three points,” the 21-year-old striker said.

“On a personal level, I am happy, but I think the three points would have been good.

“It has been difficult for me but I think that’s part of football. You do get injuries here and there. This is my first long-term injury but I think I have to just put it to the back of my head now and focus on playing and, like I did tonight, get the goal and try and help the team.”

“I thought the performance was better,” Idah added. “I think we’re going in the direction. I think if we perform like that against other teams and carry on the drive, we can go and get the three points.”

Allan Russell, Norwich interim coach alongside Steve Weaver, also paid tribute to the returning Idah after the game.

“He’s had a lot of ups and downs, but he’s remained strong. He’s a tough kid, and he really, really deserved that goal tonight. It was an excellent finish. A really excellent finish.”

Idah wasn’t the only Irish international among the goals in the Championship last night. Josh Cullen scored the winner in Burnley’s 1-0 victory over Stoke.

Gavin Cooney

PA Celebrations after Josh Cullen's decisive goal. PA

The result meant Vincent Kompany’s men moved three points clear at the top of the table, and Cullen was pleased to play his part.

“I’m really happy to get the goal but I’m sure like everyone says, the main thing was getting the three points tonight and coming away with the win,” the midfielder, crowned FAI Player of the Year in 2022, told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy to contribute but the main thing was the points. It’s a privilege every time I get to put the shirt on and play in games. I’m happy with that and hopefully it can continue

“It wasn’t an easy game, but I think they are the type of games that we need to win if we want to have a successful season. So, yeah, a tough night’s work but a good night’s work and we take three points and move onto the next one.”