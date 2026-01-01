Worry for Ireland amid Adam Idah blow

THERE WAS worrying news for Ireland today, with Swansea City boss Vitor Matos confirming that Adam Idah is set for a “significant” spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in training before the Welsh club’s match with Coventry on 26 September and is set to see a specialist in the coming days.

Matos today told reporters Idah “could be” out for months, rendering him doubtful for Ireland’s World Cup qualification playoff semi-final away to Czechia on 26 March, with the potential for a home final against Denmark or North Macedonia five days later.

The Cork native is an important squad member for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side. He has featured off the bench in five of the team’s six World Cup qualifiers so far, scoring the crucial 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2-2 home draw with Hungary.

Idah has scored three goals from 20 appearances for the Championship side since joining them from Celtic on the summer transfer deadline day for a reported fee of €7 million.

His injury is another headache for Hallgrímsson, who is already set to be without key midfielder Josh Cullen, after it was confirmed earlier this week that the Burnley star had suffered an ACL injury.