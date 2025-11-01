Adam Idah’s strike secures Swansea deserved draw at Charlton

ADAM IDAH SCORED just his second goal in Swansea colours to earn Alan Sheehan’s side a deserved 1-1 draw away to Charlton.
Charlie Kelman’s first Charlton goal broke the deadlock in the 46th minute at The Valley.
But Swansea totally merited at least a share of the spoils with Idah making their pressure tell shortly after the hour mark.
The first half lacked excitement with neither side able to settle on the ball, and Idah wasted a big opportunity in the 42nd minute. Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux’s perceptive long-range pass sent the Ireland striker racing into the box, but he failed to get a shot off quickly enough before his attempt to back-heel a pass was intercepted.
Charlton had the perfect start to the second half with Kelman finally scoring his first Championship goal when his shot from a tight angle clipped down off the crossbar and past Vigouroux.
Swansea sparked into life after going behind and Idah continued to pose a threat, wastefully heading over Eom’s cross from five yards out.
But there was nothing wrong with the finish after 64 minutes, spinning on the edge of the Charlton box and sending a low right-footed strike beyond Thomas Kaminski to make it 1-1.
