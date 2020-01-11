This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In-form Idah handed full Premier League debut against Manchester United

The striker starts for Norwich in the absence of injured pair Teemu Pukki and Josip Drmic.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 2:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,343 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4962066
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ADAM IDAH WILL start for Norwich City against Manchester United at Old Trafford today [KO 3pm, Premier Sports], earning his full Premier League debut a week on from scoring a hat-trick in the FA Cup.

The young striker has been handed a first league start for the club in light of injuries to Teemu Pukki and Josip Drmic.

Speaking ahead of the game, Norwich manager Daniel Farke was keen to play down the hype surrounding Idah.

“Quality is defined by performances over a long-term period, so that’s what Adam has to do,” Farke said.

“He’s not a quality striker after one FA Cup game.”

However, Idah has now been handed another massive opportunity to impress against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Tweet by @Norwich City FC Source: Norwich City FC/Twitter

The 18-year-old Corkman made his first Premier League appearance when he came on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

That game saw Idah became the fourth teenage striker from Ireland to play in the Premier League this season, following Southampton’s Michael Obafemi, Brighton midfielder Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott at Tottenham.

The teenager then made the most of an injury crisis at the club by bagging a hat-trick after being handed a starting role in the 4-2 win against Preston North End in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

A key member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad, Idah also caught the eye of senior Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, who told BT Sport that the striker may have played himself into contention ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 semi-final play-off against Slovakia on 26 March. 

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

