Adam Kirby lands 16/1 Derby dream after losing his original ride earlier this week

ADAYAR SPRANG A 16-1 surprise as he came home a wide-margin winner of the Epsom Derby under a jubilant Adam Kirby.
Trained by Charlie Appleby and only ridden by Kirby after he lost the ride on John Leeper to Frankie Dettori, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel shot clear in the final furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar in 2018.
Richard Hannon’s Mojo Star, a 50-1 chance, ran a huge race to be four and a half lengths away in second, with the winner’s stablemate Hurricane Lane another three and a quarter lengths back in third.
ADAYAR WINS THE DERBY!
Adam Kirby saw the gap and he just went for it!!!
A huge 16/1 winner!
