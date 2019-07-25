Golden girl Adeleke seals sprint double at European Youth Olympics

RHASIDAT ADELEKE ONCE again underlined her prodigious talent by sealing a superb sprint double for Ireland at the European Youth Olympics in Baku this evening.

The 16-year-old produced another emphatic performance to claim 200 metres gold at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, adding to her 100 metres title she won on Tuesday.

Gold standard: The Tallaght teenager blew the field away. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Adeleke finished ahead of Hungary in second and France’s Serena Kouassi in a time of 23.92.

Last year, the Tallaght AC starlet won 4x100m relay silver for Ireland at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, alongside Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gala.

Adeleke also won gold in the 200m at the 2018 European Athletics U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary.

Rhasidat Adeleke wins her second gold in Girl’s 200m at #EYOF2019 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/n2fTTppHNC — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 25, 2019

