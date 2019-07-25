This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Golden girl Adeleke seals sprint double at European Youth Olympics

The teenager produced another hugely impressive performance to claim 200 metres gold.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 5:58 PM
RHASIDAT ADELEKE ONCE again underlined her prodigious talent by sealing a superb sprint double for Ireland at the European Youth Olympics in Baku this evening.

The 16-year-old produced another emphatic performance to claim 200 metres gold at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, adding to her 100 metres title she won on Tuesday.  

Adeleke finished ahead of Hungary in second and France's Serena Kouassi in a time of 23.92.

Adeleke finished ahead of Hungary in second and France’s Serena Kouassi in a time of 23.92. 

Last year, the Tallaght AC starlet won 4x100m relay silver for Ireland at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, alongside Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gala.

Adeleke also won gold in the 200m at the 2018 European Athletics U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary. 

More to follow…

