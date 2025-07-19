Advertisement
Adeleke finished fourth behind training partner Julien Alfred in London. Adam Davy/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in quality 200m field at London Diamond League

Sarah Healy set a new mile PB while Ireland’s women’s 4x100m relay team set a new national record.
4.14pm, 19 Jul 2025
RHASIDAT ADELEKE FINISHED fourth in the women’s 200m as training partner Julien Alfred ran the fastest time of the year to top a quality field at the London Diamond League.

Alfred bettered her own world leading time and set a new national record in a blistering 21.71 at the Olympic Park, taking 0.15 seconds off her previous best.

Home duo Dina Asher-Smith (22.25) and Amy Hunt (22.31) chased her home ahead of Adeleke, who clocked a season’s best 22.52 on her third outing of the year over the shorter distance.

Earlier, Sarah Healy continued her stellar season as she ran a new personal best in the mile.

Healy finished third in 4:16.26, as Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay took the honours in a national record 4:11.88 ahead of Australia’s Jessica Hull (4:13.68).

“Running in the Diamond Leagues are always amazing and to come here with this crowd is incredible,” Healy said afterwards. “So much support for the Irish which is lovely.

“Today was about competing and getting out there and getting some good racing under my belt.

“I could sense where everyone was out there and felt I had the speed for that last lap although I did not realise quite how close fourth place was to me so I am very pleased to have held on.”

Ireland’s women’s 4x100m relay team of Sarah Leahy, Lauren Roy, Ciara Neville and Sarah Lavin set a new national record of 43.73 seconds to finish fourth behind Great Britain 1, Jamaica and France.

Mark English finished seventh in a blistering men’s  800m, running 1:44.07 behind winner Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya (1:42.00).

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville won the men’s 100m in 9.86 seconds, beating Noah Lyles into second. 

