Rhasidat Adeleke sets fastest qualifying time in 100m heats

Rhasidat Adeleke, right, comfortably won her 100m heat on Thursday morning.

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT ADELEKE laid down a 100m marker with an eye-catching opening run at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn.

The 18-year-old comfortably justified her ranking as the top U20 runner in Europe and was the fastest qualifier across all six heats, clocking a time of 11.37 seconds despite clearly easing up as she approached the finish line.

Adeleke — who holds the Irish 200m record — will also have Phil Healy’s 100m record of 11.28 in her sights as she bids to add the European title to her CV.

Adeleke is back on track for the 100m semi-finals at 2.25pm Irish time this afternoon, with the final at Kadriorg Stadium scheduled for 3.20pm Irish time on Friday.

Also in action on Thursday morning was national 100m champion Israel Olatunde who booked his place in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m with a time of 10.76.

The semi-finals take place from 2.45pm Irish time this afternoon.

