Adidas release new Predator boot featuring 406 tiny spikes

ADIDAS HAVE LAUNCHED their new range of of the iconic Predator football boot.

The Predator Mutator 20+. Source: adidas.com

The ‘Mutator Predator’ comes in two different models.

The ‘Predator 20+’ and ‘Predator 20.1′ boast some features, including, most notably, a sequence of 406 spikes on the foot of the boot.

This technology, which they’re calling Demonskin, enables the player to get a better grip on the ball. Additionally, the spikes are strategically distributed across the control surface which, we’re told, allows for better spin and swerve on the ball.

The 20+ differs slightly from the 20.1, in that is laceless, and also has a different colour scheme on the cogs at the rear of the boot.

They both have sockfit collars.

The 20+ boot costs up to €279.95 on the Adidas store, while the 20.1 could you set back as much as €219.95.

406 spikes, 100% unfair.

Introducing the all new #Predator 20+ with DEMONSKIN technology, exclusively available now: https://t.co/OwxSnc4h7r pic.twitter.com/ZjvFVzCOcX — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) January 21, 2020

So what are your thoughts on the new Predator boots? Give us the classic Preds any day, but let us know what you think.

