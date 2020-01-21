This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Adidas release new Predator boot featuring 406 tiny spikes

The Mutator 20+ and 20.1 models will set you back more than €200.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 4:44 PM
20 minutes ago 1,137 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4973974

ADIDAS HAVE LAUNCHED their new range of of the iconic Predator football boot. 

New Predator boot The Predator Mutator 20+. Source: adidas.com

The ‘Mutator Predator’ comes in two different models.

The ‘Predator 20+’ and ‘Predator 20.1′ boast some features, including, most notably, a sequence of 406 spikes on the foot of the boot.

This technology, which they’re calling Demonskin, enables the player to get a better grip on the ball. Additionally, the spikes are strategically distributed across the control surface which, we’re told, allows for better spin and swerve on the ball.

The 20+ differs slightly from the 20.1, in that is laceless, and also has a different colour scheme on the cogs at the rear of the boot.

They both have sockfit collars.

The 20+ boot costs up to €279.95 on the Adidas store, while the 20.1 could you set back as much as €219.95.

So what are your thoughts on the new Predator boots? Give us the classic Preds any day, but let us know what you think. 

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

