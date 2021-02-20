BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mullen nominated as new Kilkenny senior hurling captain for 2021 season

Mullen was Young Hurler of the Year in 2019.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,845 Views 4 Comments
Adrian Mullen in action for Kilkenny in the 2019 season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Adrian Mullen in action for Kilkenny in the 2019 season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ADRIAN MULLEN HAS been officially nominated as the new Kilkenny senior hurling captain for the 2021 season.

His club Ballyhale Shamrocks confirmed the decision this afternoon with Richie Reid their choice to be vice-captain.

Kilkenny still operate under the system whereby club champions nominate the captain for the following season.

The Shamrocks completed three-in-a-row in Kilkenny last September and achieved that without the attacking talents of Mullen who missed the 2020 campaign after tearing his cruciate in action for Kilkenny in a league game against Clare last February.

adrian-mullen-is-stretchered-off Adrian Mullen is stretchered off against Clare in February 2019. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 21-year-old has starred at club level over the past two seasons in their All-Ireland senior wins, firing 0-5 against St Thomas in the 2019 final and grabbing 0-2 against Borris-Ileigh in the 2020 decider. He continued that good form with Brian Cody’s senior side in his breakthrough championship in 2019 when he won the Young Hurler of the Year award.

adrian-mullen-patrick-mullen-brian-butler-and-conor-walsh-celebrtae Adrian Mullen (left) celebrates Ballyhale's All-Ireland club victory in 2020. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Mullen will become the 13th player from his club to captain the Kilkenny senior hurlers while there have been six since 2007 alone in Henry Shefflin, James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick, Michael Fennelly, TJ Reid, Joey Holden and Colin Fennelly.

