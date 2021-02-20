Mullen nominated as new Kilkenny senior hurling captain for 2021 season

Adrian Mullen in action for Kilkenny in the 2019 season.

ADRIAN MULLEN HAS been officially nominated as the new Kilkenny senior hurling captain for the 2021 season.

His club Ballyhale Shamrocks confirmed the decision this afternoon with Richie Reid their choice to be vice-captain.

Kilkenny still operate under the system whereby club champions nominate the captain for the following season.

We are delighted to nominate Adrian Mullen as @KilkennyCLG Captain for 2021 and Richie Reid as Vice Captain for 2021 season. — Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) February 20, 2021

The Shamrocks completed three-in-a-row in Kilkenny last September and achieved that without the attacking talents of Mullen who missed the 2020 campaign after tearing his cruciate in action for Kilkenny in a league game against Clare last February.

Adrian Mullen is stretchered off against Clare in February 2019. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 21-year-old has starred at club level over the past two seasons in their All-Ireland senior wins, firing 0-5 against St Thomas in the 2019 final and grabbing 0-2 against Borris-Ileigh in the 2020 decider. He continued that good form with Brian Cody’s senior side in his breakthrough championship in 2019 when he won the Young Hurler of the Year award.

Adrian Mullen (left) celebrates Ballyhale's All-Ireland club victory in 2020. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Mullen will become the 13th player from his club to captain the Kilkenny senior hurlers while there have been six since 2007 alone in Henry Shefflin, James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick, Michael Fennelly, TJ Reid, Joey Holden and Colin Fennelly.

