Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Adrien Rabiot 'held hostage' by PSG, claims mother

The French international has been in conflict with the club as he wants to leave.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 10:53 PM
47 minutes ago 1,460 Views 1 Comment
Adrien Rabiot (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Adrien Rabiot (file pic).
Adrien Rabiot (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ADRIEN RABIOT’S AGENT has accused Paris Saint-Germain of holding the midfielder “hostage” after he was suspended for going to a nightclub following their Champions League defeat by Manchester United.

The French international has been in conflict with PSG as he wants to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract runs out.

Agent Veronique Rabiot, who is also the player’s mother, insisted her son had “done nothing wrong”.

“Adrien is a prisoner, he is even hostage to PSG. Soon it will be dry bread, water and a dungeon,” she told L’Equipe on Tuesday.

Rabiot has been suspended until March 27, after also liking a video on social media of former Man United defender Patrice Evra celebrating PSG’s defeat.

“We blame him for going out when we don’t want him to play,” Veronique Rabiot added. “It’s contradictory, it’s not possible to lock him up.”

Having been frozen out and briefly forced to train with the youth teams, Rabiot has not played for PSG since their final Champions League group-stage match against Red Star Belgrade last December.

AFP

