Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Seven-time AFCON champions Egypt book last-16 spot as Cape Verde and Malawi also advance

It’s great news for Dublin-born defender Roberto Lopes who plays for Cape Verde.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,359 Views 0 Comments
Mo Salah in action for Egypt.
Image: Imago/PA Images
SEVEN-TIME CHAMPIONS Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent Malawi through along with Cape Verde who have Dublin-born defender Roberto Lopes in their team.

Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving Egypt to face the winners of Group E in the next round, and a potential clash with Ivory Coast in Douala.

Mohamed Abdelmonem headed home the winner at a corner 10 minutes before half-time in Yaounde to send the Pharaohs through and eliminate Sudan.

Egypt’s victory guaranteed Cape Verde and Malawi will qualify as two of the four best third-placed sides. It is the first time Malawi have reached the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Three-time former winners Nigeria continued their fine start to the competition by sweeping aside Guinea-Bissau courtesy of second-half goals from Umar Sadiq and captain William Troost-Ekong.

The Super Eagles will stay in Garoua to play a third-placed team in the last 16 on Sunday.

Cape Verde will take on Sadio Mane’s Senegal in Bafoussam on 25 January, while Morocco await Malawi on the same day in Yaounde.

AFP

