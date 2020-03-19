This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2020 AFL season begins at empty MCG with 4 Irish players to feature this weekend

Richmond beat Carlton as this year’s campaign began in a strange atmosphere at the MCG.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 5:52 PM
29 minutes ago 270 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5051612

THE 2020 AFL season began in a strange fashion this morning with Richmond Tigers defeating Carlton Blues at the deserted MCG with no fans present due to the Covid-19 crisis.

afl-tigers-blues Carlton's Levi Casboult in action against Richmond's Ivan Soldo.

With most sporting organisations having gone into lockdown, the AFL opening weekend has commenced with no fans set to be present for the games.

The Irish interest in the weekend’s action will see Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan playing for Sydney Swans against Adelaide Crows on Saturday while Laois player Zach Tuohy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor will both start for Geelong Cats and GWS Giants.

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna is named amongst the emergencies for Essendon for their clash with Fremantle.

On Sunday, Meath’s Conor Nash will be involved with Hawthorn against Brisbane Lions.

afl-tigers-blues A general view of the game at the MCG.

Today’s match saw Richmond, convincing winners of the 2019 Grand Final last September, triumph 105-81 in a game where the Tigers were ahead by 46 points at half-time and repelled a second-half fightback from the Blues.

afl-tigers-blues Richmond and Carlton set for action in an empty stadium today. Source: AAP/PA Images

Here’s the full schedule of action with BT Sport televising games every morning.

AFL Round 1 Fixtures

(All start times Irish)

Friday 

  • Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, 8.50am – (Live BT Sport 2)

Saturday

  • Essendon v Fremantle,  2.45am
  • Adelaide Crows v Sydney Swans, 5.35am
  • GWS Giants v Geelong Cats, 8.25am – (Live BT Sport 1)
  • Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide, 8.25am

Sunday

  • North Melbourne v St Kilda, 2.10am
  • Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, 4.20am
  • West Coast Eagles v Melbourne, 7.20am – (Live BT Sport 1)

