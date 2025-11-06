Irish shine in AFLW as 8 players in All-Australian squad and 20 set for finals

A RECORD EIGHT Irish players have been named in the 2025 AFLW All-Australian squad.

Niamh Kelly, Jennifer Dunne, Dayna Finn, Erone Fitzpatrick, Niamh McLaughlin, Áine McDonagh, Aishling Moloney and Blaithin Bogue are selected in the extended squad of 42, with a final team of 21 to be announced at the W Awards on Monday, 24 November.

Tipperary and Geelong star Moloney made the final selection last season, while Mayo and Adelaide Crows flier Kelly won an All-Australian award in 2023.

Orla O’Dwyer became the first Irishwoman to achieve the feat in 2022, with Aisling McCarthy and Aileen Gilroy included alongside Moloney in 2024.

As pointed out by AFLW Ireland, 20% of Irish players (39) make up 20% of the 2025 All-Australian squad. “A huge endorsement of the success and dominance of the Irish players across the season,” a social media post reads.

Mark Keane, of Cork and Adelaide, was named in the 2025 AFL extended equivalent in August, but the wait for the first Irish AFL All-Australian since the late Jim Stynes in 1993 continues.

Meanwhile, a total of 20 Irish players could feature in the AFLW finals series, which gets underway tomorrow.

There are Irish players at six of the eight teams involved, with 14 counties represented.

Niamh Kelly in action for Adelaide. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Four, including Bogue, play for defending champions North Melbourne, while Kelly is among the same number at Adelaide.

The largest contingent is at Carlton, with Finn and Fitzpatrick among five Irish players.

The only finalists without Irish representation on this occasion are West Coast Eagles and St Kilda, both debutants at this stage in the league’s 10th season.

Six of the eight Irish All-Australian squad members will feature. Moloney’s Geelong and Niamh McLaughlin’s Gold Coast failed to progress.

Irish players in the 2025 All-Australian squad

Blaithin Bogue (North Melbourne / Fermanagh)

Advertisement

25 | Tempo Maguires

Has enjoyed a dream debut campaign, having been held in reserve to develop her skills last season. Joint top Irish goalscorer with 21 alongside McDonagh — four off outright leader Indy Tahau.

Jennifer Dunne (Brisbane Lions / Dublin)

25 | Cuala

All-Ireland champion and AFLW winner in 2023, Dublin powerhouse went all in with AFLW for third season and decision has paid dividends Down Under.

Dayna Finn (Carlton / Mayo)

25 | Kiltimagh

Has shown athletic prowess since signing in 2023, but Irish basketball international has been instrumental this season with three goals and all-round impact on the wing.

Bright return: Erone Fitzpatrick. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Erone Fitzpatrick (Carlton / Laois)

25 | Park-Ratheniska

This recognition caps a brilliant return from an ACL injury, with 11 goals to boot as Laois woman kicks on from promising debut campaign two years ago.

Niamh Kelly (Adelaide / Mayo)

30 | Moy Davitts

Two All-Australian squad inclusions in three years, will be hoping to make final cut like in 2023. Key player for Adelaide, contributing goals from the wing while sister Grace also stars.

Áine McDonagh (Hawthorn / Galway)

27 | Maigh Cuilinn

Joint leading Irish goalscorer alongside Bogue with 21, another superb season for the towering, creative influence. Most behinds in league, 18. Also a talented basketball player.

Niamh McLaughlin (Gold Coast/ Donegal)

32 | Moville

The first Irishperson to captain an AFLW / AFL side as co-skipper of Gold Coast, led from the front. 2022 LGFA Player of the Year now takes individual acclaim in Oz.

Aishling Moloney (Geelong / Tipperary)

27 | Cahir

Another stellar season. Joint-top goal-kicker and 2024 All-Australian hit 17 this campaign. In high demand, but future committed to Geelong.

Aishling Moloney (left) in full flow. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

2025 AFLW finals series

Irish players

North Melbourne

Blaithin Bogue (Fermanagh)

Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly)

Erika O’Shea (Cork)

Vikki Wall (Meath)

Hawthorn

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)

Áine McDonagh (Galway)

Carlton

Maria Cannon (Mayo)

Dayna Finn (Mayo)

Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois)

Siofra O’Connell (Clare)

Aisling Reidy (Clare)

Melbourne

Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin)

Blaithin Mackin (Armagh)

Sinéad Goldrick: Seeking AFLW and All-Ireland double in 2025. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Brisbane Lions

Neasa Dooley (Kildare)

Jennifer Dunne (Dublin)

Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

Adelaide Crows

Amy Boyle-Carr (Donegal)

Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

Grace Kelly (Mayo)

Fixtures

First Qualifying Final – Friday 7 November

North Melbourne v Hawthorn, IKON Park

First Elimination Final – Saturday 8 November

Carlton vs West Coast Eagles, IKON Park

Second Qualifying Final – Sunday 9 November

Melbourne vs Brisbane Lions, IKON Park

Second Elimination Final – Sunday 9 November

Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda, Norwood Oval.