Dublin and Armagh stars help Melbourne set up Irish Grand Final showdown

Sinéad Goldrick and Vikki Wall faced off in today's second preliminary final.

THREE IRISH PLAYERS will feature in next weekend’s Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] Grand Final, after Dublin star Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin of Armagh helped Melbourne into the decider.

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions booked their return to the biggest stage with victory over defending champions Adelaide Crows yesterday, while Melbourne saw off North Melbourne in the second preliminary final at Ikon Park today.

The Dees prevailed on a scoreline of 5.3 (33) to 2.4 (16).

Just like O’Dwyer for Brisbane yesterday, Goldrick and Mackin played central roles for Melbourne.

Multiple All-Ireland winner and All-Star Goldrick had 11 disposals and claimed three marks from half-back during the win, while centre Mackin clocked up 10 disposals and 10 kicks as she continued an impressive debut season.

Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall and Cork youngster Erika O’Shea were on the losing side, as their opening AFLW season came to a gut-wrenching end. Wall featured prominently for North today, but O’Shea missed her third game in-a-row due to an eye injury.

With just three left in the race for glory, 22 Irish players in total were involved the seventh season of the league, which culminates in next Sunday’s Grand Final. It will take place at Brighton Homes Arena.

O’Dwyer is one of just two Irish AFLW winners. She triumphed with Brisbane in 2021, while Ailish Considine was successful with Adelaide in 2019 and earlier in 2022.

The Crows defeated Melbourne to win their third title in five seasons in April.