Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 19 November 2022
Advertisement

Dublin and Armagh stars help Melbourne set up Irish Grand Final showdown

Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin will face Orla O’Dwyer and her Brisbane side in next week’s decider.

35 minutes ago 676 Views 0 Comments
Sinéad Goldrick and Vikki Wall faced off in today's second preliminary final.
Sinéad Goldrick and Vikki Wall faced off in today's second preliminary final.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THREE IRISH PLAYERS will feature in next weekend’s Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] Grand Final, after Dublin star Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin of Armagh helped Melbourne into the decider.

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions booked their return to the biggest stage with victory over defending champions Adelaide Crows yesterday, while Melbourne saw off North Melbourne in the second preliminary final at Ikon Park today.

The Dees prevailed on a scoreline of 5.3 (33) to 2.4 (16).

Just like O’Dwyer for Brisbane yesterday, Goldrick and Mackin played central roles for Melbourne.

Multiple All-Ireland winner and All-Star Goldrick had 11 disposals and claimed three marks from half-back during the win, while centre Mackin clocked up 10 disposals and 10 kicks as she continued an impressive debut season.

Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall and Cork youngster Erika O’Shea were on the losing side, as their opening AFLW season came to a gut-wrenching end. Wall featured prominently for North today, but O’Shea missed her third game in-a-row due to an eye injury.

With just three left in the race for glory, 22 Irish players in total were involved the seventh season of the league, which culminates in next Sunday’s Grand Final. It will take place at Brighton Homes Arena.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

O’Dwyer is one of just two Irish AFLW winners. She triumphed with Brisbane in 2021, while Ailish Considine was successful with Adelaide in 2019 and earlier in 2022.

The Crows defeated Melbourne to win their third title in five seasons in April.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie