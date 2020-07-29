After 2-and-a-half years in Scotland, David McMillan makes Dundalk return

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the return to the club of popular striker David McMillan.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a highly successful first stint at Oriel Park, winning three SSE Airtricity League titles, an FAI Cup and two EA Sports Cup medals between 2014 and 2017, while he was also an important part of the Lilywhites’ memorable Europa League run, when they qualified for the competition’s group stages, in 2016.

McMillan left the Irish side to join St Johnstone in December 2017, but was hampered by injuries at times and struggled to establish himself in the first team. He had loan spells with Hamilton Academical and Falkirk, before it was announced he was being released by the Scottish Premiership club last May.

During his first stint with Dundalk, McMillan scored 74 goals in 125 appearances, including seven in the Uefa Champions League — a record for a League of Ireland player.

“I had such a successful time here and even when I left I followed the club every step of the way,” the Dubliner told dundalkfc.com. “My parents have been regulars here since I’ve been gone so I have strong ties with the club and I’m just delighted to be back.

“There have been massive improvements at the club. There’s a new gym, new changing rooms, a video analysis room and a canteen. The current owners came in just after I left and money has been well spent.”

McMillan will be in contention to play when Dundalk re-start the season at home to St Pat’s — who themselves announced two new signings this evening — on Friday night.

“I’m fit and I feel good,” he added. “I tried to keep myself going with cycling and running during the lockdown, so it’s just a matter of getting back in and playing football now.

“We have a massive squad and that should stand us in good stead going forward. Everybody has to buy into this short period of time and give it our all and, hopefully, we will be successful on a couple of fronts.”