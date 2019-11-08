After 8 years with Northern Ireland, Michael O'Neill confirmed as new Stoke manager

Michael O'Neill has been confirmed as the new Stoke boss.

MICHAEL O’NEILL IS the new manager of Stoke City, the club have confirmed.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss has spent the past eight years in charge of Northern Ireland, while he will still remain in the role for their forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Holland next Saturday and versus Germany on Tuesday.

It has yet to be specified whether O’Neill will stay in charge thereafter, with the North likely to be involved in play-offs to qualify for the Euros next year.

O’Neill has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Potters and will be in the dugout for their Championship game with Barnsley tomorrow.

The 50-year-old, who became the first coach to lead Northern Ireland to the Euros in 2016, faces the tough task of turning around the fortunes of the struggling club, who are currently bottom of the table with just eight points registered from their first 15 league games.

“Michael is now fully focussed on preparing the team for the trip to Barnsley and will speak to the media for the first time as manager of Stoke City after the game in South Yorkshire,” a statement added.

