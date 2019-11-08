This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After 8 years with Northern Ireland, Michael O'Neill confirmed as new Stoke manager

The former Shamrock Rovers boss will still be in charge of the North for their forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 8 Nov 2019, 12:57 PM
11 minutes ago 813 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4884260
Michael O'Neill has been confirmed as the new Stoke boss.
Image: Tim Goode
Michael O'Neill has been confirmed as the new Stoke boss.
Michael O'Neill has been confirmed as the new Stoke boss.
Image: Tim Goode

MICHAEL O’NEILL IS the new manager of Stoke City, the club have confirmed.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss has spent the past eight years in charge of Northern Ireland, while he will still remain in the role for their forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Holland next Saturday and versus Germany on Tuesday.

It has yet to be specified whether O’Neill will stay in charge thereafter, with the North likely to be involved in play-offs to qualify for the Euros next year.

O’Neill has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Potters and will be in the dugout for their Championship game with Barnsley tomorrow.

The 50-year-old, who became the first coach to lead Northern Ireland to the Euros in 2016, faces the tough task of turning around the fortunes of the struggling club, who are currently bottom of the table with just eight points registered from their first 15 league games.

“Michael is now fully focussed on preparing the team for the trip to Barnsley and will speak to the media for the first time as manager of Stoke City after the game in South Yorkshire,” a statement added.

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie