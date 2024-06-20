O'Brien hailed as a 'genius' after Kyprios regains Ascot Gold Cup

KYPRIOS BECAME ONLY the third horse to regain the Ascot Gold Cup crown when the 2022 winner prevailed in a thrilling duel with Trawlerman on Thursday at Royal Ascot.

Victory gave Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien a record-extending ninth win in what was a masterful training performance in getting Kyprios back to the track after a career-threatening injury last year.

Kyprios follows Anticipation (1816/19) and Kayf Tara (1998/2000) in returning to regain their titles.

“He is a beautiful horse,” said O’Brien.

“Ryan (Moore the jockey) judged it perfectly when he had to go. The horse is older and cleverer.

“It was a massive ride by Ryan.”

O’Brien, 54, is renowned for being humble and prefers to reel off a host of names to thank for his victories – he now has an astonishing 401 Group One wins – so it was left to the owners to give their assessment of him.

“Genius is the first adjective that comes to my mind,” was one of the winning owners Michael Tabor’s appraisal of O’Brien.

“Genius, what more can you say?”

For Moore it was his fourth Gold Cup, though, he had to work really hard to get the better of William Buick on Trawlerman.

Moore moved alongside the pace-setting Trawlerman early in the straight but instead of hanging out the white flag Buick’s horse matched Kyprios stride for stride.

Kyprios, though, found an extra gear to edge ahead of the gallant Trawlerman and enjoy a huge roar from the massed ranks of spectators.

“I said to Aidan before the race he is the class horse in the race and the best but we have got to get it right,” said Moore.

“We did not get it quite right but we still won.

“As for Aidan he is unbelievable. He knows how to win this race better than anyone.”

Earlier Moore had gone past Frankie Dettori’s overall total of 81 Royal Ascot winners when Port Fairy prevailed in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes with a similarly gutsy win to that of Kyprios’s.

Moore, 40, still has a long way to go to better the record of 116 held by the late Lester Piggott.

“It’s incredible for Ryan to have achieved what he has, and at his age – he must be over 10 years younger than Frankie (he is 53), isn’t he?” said O’Brien.

Dettori is back in England this week — he is riding in the United States after revising his decision to retire — but has opted not to ride and focus largely on his daughter Ella’s wedding.

The Italian was present to see a horse he would have probably ridden Going The Distance win the King George V Handicap under Rossa Ryan.

Dettori watched the race with the owner and close friend Marc Chan, whose stable star Kinross provided the Italian with several memorable wins in the last two years.

“To get a winner for Mr Chan and his team… it’s hard getting on some of the horses Frankie was riding and trying to do something with them, but to get a Royal Ascot winner is brilliant,” said Ryan.

