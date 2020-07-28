O'Brien could move abroad as he weighs up options in bid to earn Ireland recall

Aiden O'Brien opens the scoring for Ireland in a 1-1 draw against Poland in September 2018.

AIDEN O’BRIEN SAYS he has “a few things lined up” as he contemplates his next step after being released by Millwall.

O’Brien, who spent nearly 12 years at The Den, hasn’t been offered a new contract by the Championship club, who ended the season two points shy of a play-off place.

The Republic of Ireland international is now weighing up his options elsewhere, with an international recall among his objectives for the next chapter in his career.

The London-born attacker, who has won five senior caps to date, put Ireland in front when making his debut in September 2018 in a 1-1 draw away to Poland.

However, he hasn’t featured for the Boys in Green since coming off the bench in the 1-0 win at home to Georgia in the European Championship qualifying campaign in March of last year.

“It’s about finding the right team,” he told the South London Press of his search for a new club. “I’m only 26 – don’t forget that. I’m not even at the peak of my career yet.

“I believe the team that gets me, it is going to be a really good bit of business because I’m still hungry and want to prove myself by scoring loads more goals in a professional league and still hopefully get another shot at it with Ireland.”

O’Brien scored 44 times in 226 appearances for Millwall. He also played a key role in their promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2017.

When asked what level he’s likely to resume his career at, he revealed that a move outside the UK is among the possibilities being considered.

“I’m not really fixed on that kind of stuff, because I could end up being abroad,” O’Brien said. “There’s a few options that pop up and you think ‘I hadn’t thought about that – it might be good’.

“It’s all about what is going to benefit me. It’s all well and good going for the money. There’s going to be someone who offers you x-amount of money and your eyes light up and you think ‘that’s nice’.

“Or you go the other route and you go and use it as a footballing thing to go and better yourself as a player and do something with your career – that’s another way.”

He added: “Myself and my agent have got a few clubs interested, luckily, and it’s progressing nicely going back and forth with them to try and get it sorted.”

