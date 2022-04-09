Cork clinch semi-final place thanks to a touch of French flair

THE WONDERFULLY-NAMED Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat emerged as the unlikely hero as Cork Constitution clinched an Energia All-Ireland League semi-final place with a 21-17 comeback win over Lansdowne.

The Frenchman’s first league try for the club, with five minutes remaining in today’s Temple Hill thriller, saw Cork Con dramatically hold onto fourth spot in Division 1A, setting up a trip to table toppers Clontarf in two weeks’ time.

Needing a final round victory to hold off Dublin University’s charge, former Con captain Niall Kenneally raided in from the right wing for the game’s opening try in the 13th minute.

However, Lansdowne, who were already guaranteed to finish at least third, gradually cranked up their attack. They built through the phases before springing winger James Reynolds over out wide to close the gap to 7-5.

The visitors made it a quick-fire double, Andy Marks releasing Stephen Madigan for the corner to edge them in front. Then, a brilliant attack, sparked by centre Marks, right on half-time saw full-back Eamonn Mills go over. Charlie Tector converted for a 17-7 lead.

Charlie Tector in action for Ireland U20s. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Brian Hickey’s half-time words had the desired effect for Con, with Munster’s Sean French breaking through to send second row Cian Barry in under the posts in the 44th minute.

Skipper Aidan Moynihan converted, but Con were forced back on the defensive when hooker Max Abbott was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on as he attempted to intercept a Lansdowne pass.

In his absence, the reigning Division 1A champions were tenacious in their tackling and kept Lansdowne at bay. Indeed, with their Rory Burke-inspired scrum in dominant form, the Leesiders pressed on for the match-winning try.

Their handling and lineout let them down in a couple of promising situations, but Larmaque d’Arrouzat collected fellow replacement Duncan Williams’ inviting offload and powered in under two defenders for the decisive score, converted by Moynihan.

Lansdowne will be away to Terenure College who cemented second place with a runaway 50-14 triumph away to UCC.

The Cork students have a relegation play-off against Ballynahinch to plan for, so facing in-form Terenure was a tough ask for Neil Lucey’s much-changed selection.

‘Nure winger Craig Adams had a hat-trick of tries by the 50-minute mark, taking his season’s haul to 14. The visitors finished with eight tries in all, Adams’ fellow winger Caolan Dooley accumulating 15 points with a try and five conversions.

Preparing for their two-legged relegation shootout with UCC, Ballynahinch had a timely first win since February as they got the better of Young Munster on a 17-10 scoreline.

Ulster Academy back Conor Rankin showed his place-kicking ability with four well-struck penalties for ‘Hinch. Hooker Josh Hanlon drove over for their try, while Eoin O’Connor and Shane Malone claimed the Cookies’ tries.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 1A RESULTS -

Division 1A Semi-Finals (April 23): Clontarf v Cork Constitution, Castle Avenue; Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park

Division 1A Final (May 1)

Relegation Play-Off First Leg (April 23): UCC v Ballynahinch, the Mardyke

Relegation Play-Off Second Leg (April 30): Ballynahinch v UCC, Ballymacarn Park

BALLYNAHINCH 17 YOUNG MUNSTER 10, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Try: Josh Hanlon; Pens: Conor Rankin 4

Young Munster: Tries: Eoin O’Connor, Shane Malone

HT: Ballynahinch 11 Young Munster 10

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Ronan Patterson, Callum McLaughlin, Greg Hutley, Aaron Cairns; Ryan Wilson, Conor McAuley; John Dickson, Josh Hanlon, Kyle McCall, Cormac Izuchukwu, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan, Reuben Crothers, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: Ben Cullen, Peter Cooper, Kyle Gill, Callum Irvine, Chris Gibson, Ben McMullan.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Patrick Campbell; Conor Hayes, Conor Phillips, Harry Fleming, Aaron Kelly; Evan Cusack, Donnacha O’Callaghan; David Begley, Shane Malone, Conor Bartley, Sean Rigney, Eoin O’Connor, Conor Moloney, Liam Neilan, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Aidan Quinlivan, Paul Allen, Colm Skehan, Luke Fitzgerald, Jack Lyons, Cian Casey.

CORK CONSTITUTION 21 LANSDOWNE 17, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Niall Kenneally, Cian Barry, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 3

Lansdowne: Tries: Stephen Madigan, Eamonn Mills, James Reynolds; Con: Charlie Tector

HT: Cork Constitution 7 Lansdowne 17

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; JJ O’Neill, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally, Sean French; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Gerry Hurley; Liam O’Connor, Max Abbott, Rory Burke, Cathal O’Flaherty, Cian Barry, John Forde, James Murphy, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Luke McAuliffe, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Duncan Williams, Rob Jermyn.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; James Reynolds, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan, Stephen Madigan; Charlie Tector, Jack Matthews; Oisin Michel, Jamie Kavanagh, Greg McGrath, Ruairi Clarke, Dan Murphy, Joey Szpara, Clive Ross (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Jack Dwan, Michael O’Brien, Peter Hastie, Kyle Dixon.



GARRYOWEN 12 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 34, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Ed Barry, Tony Butler; Con: Tony Butler

Dublin University: Tries: Thomas Clarkson, Harry Sheridan, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn 2, Max O’Reilly; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy 2

HT: Garryowen 0 Dublin University 17

GARRYOWEN: Colm Quilligan; Matthew Sheehan, Liam Coombes, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Tony Butler, Ed Barry; Michael Veale, Kieran McCarthy, Mark Donnelly, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Roy Whelan, Des Fitzgerald, Cian Hurley.

Replacements: Dylan Murphy, Darragh McCarthy, Sean Rennison, Johnny Keane, Evan Maher, Jack Madden.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Max O’Reilly; Rob Russell, Luis Faria, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Mick O’Kennedy (capt), Louis O’Reilly; Donnacha Mescal, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Jamie Berrisford, Harry Sheridan, Alan Francis, Aaron Coleman.

Replacements: Ben Nel, Thomas Connolly, Dylan Ryan, Jody Booth, Cormac King, Aran Egan.

TERENURE COLLEGE 50 UCC 14, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Michael Melia, Conall Boomer, Craig Adams 3, Adam La Grue, Alan Bennie, Caolan Dooley; Cons: Caolan Dooley 5

UCC: Tries: Matthew Bowen, Sam O’Sullivan; Cons: Daniel Squires 2

HT: Terenure College 22 UCC 7

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Caolan Dooley, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; James Thornton, Alan Bennie; Dewald Barnard, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer (capt), Luke Clohessy, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Conor McCormack, Adam Tuite, Mike Murphy, Adam Melia, Tiernan Neville, Jack Hunt.

UCC: Louis Bruce; Timothy Duggan, Killian Coghlan, Daniel Squires, Matthew Bowen; Billy Kiernan, Louis Kahn; Rory Duggan, Billy Kingston, Alan McDonald, David O’Halloran, Richard Thompson, Patrick McBarron, Conor Booth, John Willis.

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, Alessandro Heaney, Jack Kelleher, Sam O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Sullivan, Darragh French.

UCD 17 CLONTARF 35, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Chris Cosgrave, Ross Deegan, Jack Gardiner; Con: Chris Cosgrave

Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2, Matt D’Arcy, Tadhg Bird, Barry Gray; Cons: Conor Kelly 5

HT: UCD 12 Clontarf 21

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; Ross Deegan, David Ryan, Luke Maloney, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Paddy Patterson; Jack Boyle, Killian McQuaid, Chris Hennessy, Mark Morrissey, Gerry Hill, Jack Gardiner, Simon Burke, Bobby Sheehan.

Replacements: Rory Mulvihill, Evin Coyle, JJ Landers, Robert Gilsenan, James Moriarty, Alex O’Grady.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Ben Woods, Michael Brown, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Darragh Bolger, Fionn Gilbert, Mick Kearney, Alex Soroka, Brian Deeny, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, Ben Griffin, Barry Gray, Andrew Feeney, Aitzol King, Cormac Daly.