Áine O’Gorman becomes League of Ireland's first female academy director

ÁINE O’GORMAN HAS become the League of Ireland’s first female academy director.

The ex-Ireland international and RTÉ pundit has taken up the role with First Division outfit Bray Wanderers.

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The 37-year-old, who made 119 senior appearances during her 17-year international career and represented Ireland at the 2023 World Cup, will lead all aspects of the Seagulls’ youth development system.

At club level, O’Gorman won two Premier Division titles (2019 and 2020) as well as triumphing in the FAI Cup twice (2010 and 2020) during a stellar playing career.

The former attacker scored over 200 goals for Peamount United, DLR Waves and Shamrock Rovers, finishing as the domestic league’s top goalscorer five times, while she also had a stint in England with Doncaster Belles.

Since retiring, O’Gorman has served as assistant coach of the Bray Women’s U17 team, helping the side to secure qualification for Tier One.

The Wicklow native will work alongside David Foley, Technical Director of Bray Wanderers, overseeing the club’s six academy teams.

“I’m extremely passionate about youth development in Ireland and believe that creating the right environment is key to helping players grow, not only as footballers but as people,” O’Gorman said. “Bray Wanderers has a wealth of talent within the Club and the local community, and I’m excited by the opportunity to help nurture and develop the next generation.”