'It's an honour to lead a special squad of players to the double' - the ultimate Christmas present after crazy times

A ROLLERCOASTER, AND often forgettable, year, finished on a high.

The smile across Áine O’Gorman’s face after captaining Peamount United to the domestic double in yesterday’s FAI Cup final win over Cork City said it all.

A ruthless 6-0 victory came as redemption for James O’Callaghan’s side after back-to-back decider defeats at the hands of Wexford Youths, and on a personal level, it served as vindication for the 105-times capped Ireland great after a difficult end to the year.

A cruel own goal in Kiev as Ireland’s Euro 2022 dream came crashing down in October is one she’ll hope to erase from her memory, while a missed penalty in Peamount’s Champions League sudden death shootout defeat in Glasgow added salt to the wound two weeks later.

But yesterday’s victory and second trophy lift of the season went a long way in making amends for all that hurt, on top of the the 2017 Cup final defeat she endured with UCD Waves, though injured, against Cork.

“It was nice to finally get the cup final win and a gold medal,” O’Gorman said afterwards, also finishing the season with the golden boot.

“It was nice to do the double and end the season on a high. It has been a difficult season as well, obviously with the break with Covid. It’s obviously an honour to captain the team and lead a special squad of players to the double as well.

“Happy now, and we can put our feet up and enjoy Christmas.”

Having bagged a hat-trick in her first cup final a decade ago for Peamount against Salthill Devon, O’Gorman was delighted to score again and add to Stephanie Roche’s double at Tallaght Satdium.

“It’s always nice to score and get your name on the scoresheet, but once we win that’s the main thing. I don’t think I touched the ball by the time Steph scored, maybe even the second goal! I was just chilling out on the wing. Just delighted that the team won and we were able to enjoy the experience.”

Looking at the game as a whole, the 31-year-old Wicklow native assessed it as cagey in the first half, and all-conquering Peamount as ruthless in the second.

“I think it was a game of two halves. It took us a while to settle into the game. It was a typical cup final day. They [Cork] really came out of the gates and defended well in the first half.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We scored so early in the second half, it settled us and we could get our passing game and our combinations going. We knew once we scored one goal we’d get two or three then.”

Six it was. Seeing two substitutes, Becky Watkins and Tiegan Ruddy, grab goals in the dying moments and put the icing on the cake really pleased the skipper, as did the performance of evergreen midfielder Karen Duggan — and the team as a whole.

“It’s phenomenal, the strength in depth. We can play 11 v 11 in training. It’s nearly like for like and it’s really good to push us on week in, week out. You really have to work really hard to keep your place in the team.

“It was was great to see Tiegan [Ruddy] come on and Becky [Rebecca Watkins] come on and get her first goal. Becky has pace in abundance and a lot of talent. The future is bright.

“Obviously Karen [Duggan] holds the fort there in midfield for us week in, week out. Probably the most consistent player in the league this season. It’s obviously great for her to finally get a gold medal, and the likes of Dearbhaile Beirne and Claire Walsh, and myself. We have quite a few silvers as well, so it’s nice to finally get the cup final win.”

And a last word for Roche, a long time friend and team-mate, who finished her first season back in Ireland on a high.

“I think she just showed her quality and her finishing. She’s a real number nine in front of goal and a goal poacher. I’ve played with her for quite a lot of years as well and we can link up pretty well as well.

“Delighted after the on and off seasons that she’s had, that she managed to notch the brace.”