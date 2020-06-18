Kilkenny native Áine Power lands major role at Uefa

KILKENNY WOMAN ÁINE Power has earned for herself a major role at Uefa, after European football’s governing body appointed her to the Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

The Lausanne-based Power is one of six people to have been drafted onto the disciplinary board and will now have a direct say in punitive measures taken against clubs who break Uefa rules.

Power is the Deputy Legal Director of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), and is a graduate of the Fifa Masters in Management Law and Humanities of Sports course.

Changes made by Uefa in March meant that other bodies — and not solely national associations — could propose members, and Power was nominated by the Uefa administration.

Other new members include PFA deputy chief executive Bobby Barnes who was proposed by the English FA, and Scotland’s Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, who was proposed by European Leagues.