Monday 7 February 2022
Tipperary star ruled out for remainder of AFLW season

Aisling McCarthy fractured her wrist in West Coast Eagles’ most recent game.

By Emma Duffy Monday 7 Feb 2022, 9:26 AM
TIPPERARY STAR AISLING McCarthy has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season with a fractured wrist.

The West Coast Eagles ace suffered the setback in Friday’s Round Five defeat to Geelong Cats, and was subsequently withdrawn from the action.

The club noted that an update would be provided when one was available, with McCarthy posting a picture alongside the caption ‘Out of office’ on her Instagram last night.

West Coast shared their well wishes for a speedy recovery this morning, adding that “Aish has fractured her wrist and will be out for the remainder of the season” in a tweet.

McCarthy’s loss is a hammer blow for the struggling side. The 2017 and 2019 All-Ireland intermediate champion has been a standout player for the Eagles since her historic switch from Western Bulldogs ahead of the 2021 season.

aflw-dockers-eagles In action for West Coast Eagles last month. Source: AAP/PA Images

Hailed as West Coast’s “most consistent player,” the 25-year-old is also a member of the club’s leadership group.

She struggled with a knee injury in the latter stage of the last campaign, but had been back to her brilliant best over the past few weeks.

McCarthy, the 2017 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year, is joined by Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly at the Perth club.

They are three of 14 Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season.

