Aki and Papali’i return to Connacht bench for Ospreys clash

Centres Bundee Aki and Tom Daly at training this week.

Centres Bundee Aki and Tom Daly at training this week.

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN able to bolster their ranks for tomorrow’s Pro14 encounter with Ospreys at the Sportsground (kick-off 3pm).

Captain Jarrad Butler returns from injury to lead the side, while Peter Robb is named to start at inside centre in a timely return to replace the injured Sam Arnold.

With no Jack Carty in the squad, Bundee Aki has been deemed fit enough for the replacements bench after knee trouble and Abraham Papali’i is also primed to add impact from Connacht’s bench.

Conor Fitzgerald starts at out-half behind an in-form pack boasting Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux and Conor Oliver.

Connacht (v Ospreys)

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Tom Daly

12. Peter Robb

11. Alex Wootton

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Jarrad Butler Capt

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conor Kenny

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Caolin Blade

22. Bundee Aki

23. Matt Healy

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!