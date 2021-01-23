BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 23 January 2021
Aki and Papali’i return to Connacht bench for Ospreys clash

Aki wears the 22 shirt with no Jack Carty in the squad.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 3:26 PM
52 minutes ago 902 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5333693
Centres Bundee Aki and Tom Daly at training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Centres Bundee Aki and Tom Daly at training this week.
Centres Bundee Aki and Tom Daly at training this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN able to bolster their ranks for tomorrow’s Pro14 encounter with Ospreys at the Sportsground (kick-off 3pm).

Captain Jarrad Butler returns from injury to lead the side, while Peter Robb is named to start at inside centre in a timely return to replace the injured Sam Arnold.

With no Jack Carty in the squad, Bundee Aki has been deemed fit enough for the replacements bench after knee trouble and Abraham Papali’i is also primed to add impact from Connacht’s bench.

Conor Fitzgerald starts at out-half behind an in-form pack boasting Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux and Conor Oliver.

Connacht (v Ospreys)

15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Daly
12. Peter Robb
11. Alex Wootton
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Jarrad Butler Capt
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Matthew Burke
18. Conor Kenny
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Abraham Papali’i
21. Caolin Blade
22. Bundee Aki
23. Matt Healy

