Al Boum Photo delivers a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins

TRAINER WILLIE MULLINS finally triumphed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup today after Al Boum Photo took the prized race on the final day of the festival.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates victory. Source: Paul Harding

Mullins has been denied victory in the Gold Cup with six second-placed finishes but experienced glory with jockey Paul Townend on board as Al Boum Photo won with two and a half lengths to spare at 12-1.

Barry Geraghty was on Anibale Fly (25-1) in second place, following up on last year’s third-placed finish in this race, and it was Daryl Jacob’s Bristol De Mai back in third.

☘ ☘ ☘



Willie Mullins finally wins his first Gold Cup 🏆#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/VJjZwc26Rn — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) March 15, 2019

Last year’s champion Native River finished fourth and the favourite Presenting Percy couldn’t make an impression, ending up in 8th place.

The race had not began promisingly for Mullins with his other three runners all out of contention on the first circuit. Kemboy unseated David Mullins at the first fence, Bellshill was later pulled up and then Invitation Only took a bad fall with Definitly Red brought down in the process.

“It’s good to get it,” said Mullins. “I didn’t think I was going to have a good Cheltenham this year, the way it was going for me.”

Al Boum Photo wins the Gold Cup 🏆#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/nMbj9EyLKj — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 15, 2019

It was a success to savour for Townend after last year’s events at Punchestown saw him steer race leader Al Boum Photo right of the final hurdle, having thought he heard a shout that the last fence was being bypassed.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: