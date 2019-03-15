This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 March, 2019
Al Boum Photo delivers a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins

The leading trainer had finished second in the race six times.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 15 Mar 2019, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 6,805 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4545002

TRAINER WILLIE MULLINS finally triumphed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup today after Al Boum Photo took the prized race on the final day of the festival.

2019 Cheltenham Festival - Gold Cup Day - Cheltenham Racecourse Jockey Paul Townend celebrates victory. Source: Paul Harding

Mullins has been denied victory in the Gold Cup with six second-placed finishes but experienced glory with jockey Paul Townend on board as Al Boum Photo won with two and a half lengths to spare at 12-1. 

Barry Geraghty was on Anibale Fly (25-1) in second place, following up on last year’s third-placed finish in this race, and it was Daryl Jacob’s Bristol De Mai back in third.

Last year’s champion Native River finished fourth and the favourite Presenting Percy couldn’t make an impression, ending up in 8th place.

The race had not began promisingly for Mullins with his other three runners all out of contention on the first circuit. Kemboy unseated David Mullins at the first fence, Bellshill was later pulled up and then Invitation Only took a bad fall with Definitly Red brought down in the process.

“It’s good to get it,” said Mullins. “I didn’t think I was going to have a good Cheltenham this year, the way it was going for me.”

It was a success to savour for Townend after last year’s events at Punchestown saw him steer race leader Al Boum Photo right of the final hurdle, having thought he heard a shout that the last fence was being bypassed.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

