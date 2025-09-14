Al Riffa stamps class on Irish St Leger at the Curragh

THE MELBOURNE Cup-bound Al Riffa stamped his class on the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger.

Winner of the National Stakes on this day three years ago, Joseph O’Brien’s charge doubled his Group One tally in Germany last summer and opened his account for the current campaign in the Curragh Cup over this course and distance in mid-July.

The most recent of those victories prompted ownership group Australian Bloodstock Two to get involved ahead of a planned trip to Flemington in November, and he appears a major contender for a race his trainer has previously won with Rekindling in 2017 and Twilight Payment in 2020.

Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, Al Riffa (3-1) was given a patient ride as Karl Burke’s front-running Al Qareem committed for home from the front at the top of the straight.

Ralph Beckett’s previously unbeaten British raider Amiloc moved smoothly into his slipstream and looked a major player, but Al Riffa then arrived on his tail with even more in the tank and kicked four lengths clear in the final furlong.

O’Brien’s charge was cut to 8-1 from 12-1 for the Melbourne Cup by Coral, and the trainer said: “We knew the guys that were guaranteed stayers were going to try to expose the stamina of those that weren’t, and the pace was really strong.

“Dylan was cool on the horse and confident. He’s been a great horse for us, he always turns up and runs his race and I’m delighted for the ownership group.

“It was a gruelling race, but we’ll freshen him up and hopefully get him to the Melbourne Cup.

“He’s two for two now since he’s gone up in trip, and he has the right attributes. He settles well, he has a turn of foot, and he stays. Hopefully, we have a smooth preparation.”

Jamie Lovett, representing the Australian owners, said: “He was perfectly prepared by Joseph and his team, and we’re delighted to be a part of it.

“He wasn’t a hard horse to identify when he went out to 2800 metres last time. That convinced us that he might be the horse to try to win the Melbourne Cup.

“He’ll need to carry weight because they won’t miss him, but I feel sure he’s the right horse to do that.

“Joseph knows how to win the race, and we have four Melbourne Cups between us.”

Beckett was pleased with Amiloc’s run, and he, too, will have a high-profile target overseas after what was his first start since winning at Royal Ascot in June.

“He did take a long time to get over the King Edward VII Stakes, and the only concern I had coming today was whether he’d done enough at home, but he clearly had,” said Beckett.

“I think he’ll probably go to the Breeders’ Cup Turf – I think it will really suit him.

Advertisement

“With that pedigree and the make-up of a horse that he is, he should get better.”

Precise, ridden by Ronan Whelan, comes home to win the Moyglare Stud Stakes at Curragh Racecourse. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Precise upset better-fancied stablemate Composing and previously unbeaten British raider Venetian Sun to land the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Silver Flash and Debutante Stakes winner Composing looked the clear first string of three runners for Aidan O’Brien as the even-money favourite, with Albany, Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and Prix Morny heroine Venetian Sun a 5-2 shot to provide Karl Burke with his fourth winner of the weekend.

Composing was soon in front in the hands of Christophe Soumillon, with another Ballydoyle runner, Beautify, her nearest pursuer passing the two-furlong marker and Precise and Venetian Sun in behind.

While Venetian Sun and Clifford Lee were caught in a pocket as the race began in earnest, Precise (11-2) had clear daylight down the outside under Ronan Whelan and quickened up well to grab the lead inside the final furlong and beat Beautify by three-quarters of a length.

Venetian Sun was a further length and three-quarters behind in third, having never really got into top gear, while Composing was ultimately a little disappointing in fourth, given she had the run of the race.

Arizona Blaze bounced back from Nunthorpe disappointment to land the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes.

Having impressed over this course and distance in the Sapphire Stakes on his penultimate start, the three-year-old was favourite to break his Group One duck on the Knavesmire last month, but trailed home 11th of 17 runners.

Back on home soil, Arizona Blaze lined up as one of two leading contenders for trainer Adrian Murray and in the Amo Racing colours along with the hat-trick-seeking Bucanero Fuerte, and both were up with the pace from the off.

Bucanero Fuerte was the shorter of the two in the betting at 9-2, but Arizona Blaze (11-2) was the choice of Amo Racing’s retained rider David Egan, and his decision was justified as his mount finished off strongly to score by a head from Nighteyes, with Bucanero Fuerte a close-up third.

Finally, Zavateri justified the faith and bravery of his trainer, Eve Johnson Houghton, with a thrilling victory in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes.

Although unbeaten in three previous starts, including back-to-back Group Two wins in the July Stakes at Newmarket and Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, the Without Parole colt went on his way at 15-2, stepping into the lion’s den.

Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad was the 10-11 favourite to provide his trainer Aidan O’Brien with a 13th National Stakes success, having met with defeat for the first time when a close second to Venetian Sun in the Prix Morny, but in Zavateri he came up against a worthy and willing adversary.

The pair had it between them racing inside the final furlong, with both Gstaad and Zavateri — who looked like he might win with some authority at one point — giving their all under Christophe Soumillon and Charlie Bishop, respectively.

After a brief wait, the judge confirmed Zavateri the winner by a head, and while the stewards called an inquiry after some late scrimmaging, the placings were quickly upheld.